Beat the chill with winter festivities

Arts Reporter

Welcome to the month of June. To some parts of Africa, it signifies the beginning of the winter season.

The good news, locally in the entertainment sector, a lot is happening and promoters are not even stopping to host shows.

Our Arts crew has conducted a survey on some of the major shows happening across the country.

Below is the weekend guide as revellers are spoilt for choice.

Star-studded line up for OK Grand Challenge

This year’s edition of OK Grand Challenge entertainment show is full of a mixed bag as the organisers announced that there will be a star-studded line up of musicians.

The event to be hosted at Borrowdale Race Course tomorrow will see local acts such as Alick Macheso, Jah Prayzah and the Chillspot Records clique, as headline acts while Feli Nandi, Uncle Epatan, Bazooker, Master H, King Her and DJ Made Her Believe are also part of the line-up.

The entrance fee for the ordinary section is pegged at US$1 per head while the VIP goes for US$3.

“The OK Grand Challenge draw is on. There will be a live concert just for your entertainment. It’s a family event with a kid’s play area also available and of course the big draws.

“Usasaririre, make sure you make it in time to catch all the action,”

“It’s going to be fired up with an amazing lineup of artists. Over 40 cars to be won on the day!

“Come have fun with us as we shut it down,” reads the event organisers’ tweet.

Judging by the line-up, fans are in for a rare treat as variety is guaranteed.

Jah Prayzah, who recently launched two albums in Harare and Bulawayo on two consecutive nights, has been trending in the domestic musical circles.

Macheso, who has become a regular performer at the annual event, recently touried the United Kingdom and will use this as his homecoming show.

The Orchestra Mberikwazvo boss has never disappointed each time he has performed at this venue.

The Chillspot clique is not new to such events and their profile, and public appeal has been growing with each passing month.

Songbird of the moment, Feli Nandi has been afforded yet another huge opportunity to rub shoulders with the best in the game.

Zimdancehall lovers will be spoilt for choice as Ndunge Yut, Uncle Epatan, Master H, Bazooker and Boss Pumacol will take care of their interests.

All set for the ZIMA Awards show

All is set for the 2023 Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA) ceremony, to be held at 7 Arts Theatre in Avondale, Harare.

The event will run under the theme, “Re-Imaging the Industry,” to celebrate the artists who performed well last year.

Some of the youthful and trendy musicians such as Saintfloew, Leo Magozz, Freeman, Feli Nandi and Gemma Griffiths among others are at the top of the list of nominations.

The Best Female Artiste of the Year, Best Male Artiste of the Year, Best Group or Duo of the Year, Best Newcomer of the Year, and Best Album of the Year nominees were selected by ZIMA, while the rest were selected by artistes.

Nominees were drawn from music released from January 1 to December 31, 2022.

According to the organisers, the event is a red-carpet affair and the whole show will run for two hours.

Miss Brace beauty on tomorrow

Organisers of the beauty pageant dubbed Miss Brace have said the stage is set for the girls to battle for the coveted title.

Hosted by Sizefour Modelling Agency the pageant is to be held tomorrow in Goromonzi and will see 15 aspiring models contesting.

The 15 models were drawn from Domboshava, Ruwa, Goromonzi, Chitungwiza, and Harare.

The pageant is being held in a bid to promote awareness of drug abuse.

Entertainment will be provided by afro-fusion artiste Mbeu and his full band together with resident DJs.

Miss Brace 2023 marks the return of Sizefour agency to grassroots pageantry as previous highly successful models such as Greatmore Chatya, Michelle Wallace, Nokuthula Mbuli are all products of grassroots pageantry and scouting process.

Brand ambassador roles and cash prizes will be offered among other goodies. The winners will be under the stewardship of Coach Will and the Sizefour agency team.

A massive after-party will be hosted by Brace Night Club management in the VIP section after the coronation.

The pageant kicks off at 7pm till late.