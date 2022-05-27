Beat the chill outdoors

Senior Arts Reporter

It’s the end of the month and some revellers have already planned for the weekend on where to go and chill.

Despite the weather being unreliable and unpredictable these days, one can’t deny that the winter season is here and according to our season calendar, the month of June is one of the coldest.

Brace yourselves for some chilly weather at the oncoming events and remember still that the Covid-19 pandemic is still among us, so stay safe, sanitize, wear a mask and observe social distancing.

Some people have relaxed, but they forget that the cases might rise if we are not careful.

Here are some events taking place across the country this weekend:

Nyovest, Jah Prayzah for Kings Concert

Organisers for the show dubbed “Kings Concert” featuring top South African rapper Cassper Nyovest and Jah Prayzah have said all is set for the much awaited show which will be held at the Wood Pub and Grill, Longchen Plaza in Belvedere, Harare.

The South African musician is expected to arrive tomorrow morning ahead of the show later in the evening.

Already, the hype for show has been made on social media, with fans waiting not only to meet him, but also to watch his performance alongside Jah Prayzah.

The event is being hosted by local fashion and music promoter, “Hatipfeke Junk”.

It has also been confirmed that both Cassper and Jah Prayzah will be performing with live bands.

Nyovest is also expected to have lunch with his fans in the afternoon at the PaDendere restaurant in Borrowdale.

Chibuku Neshamwari dance festival begins tomorrow

The popular Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival roars into life tomorrow at Makuluwani Bar, with various groups from Harare taking part.

Harare will be the first to host the event, which will be taken to all the 10 provinces.

The traditional dance festival has over the years afforded groups global recognition and performances at various corporate and cultural events.

The festival has become important in promoting and ensuring that traditional dances, which are one of the crucial intangible cultural heritages, are celebrated.

Dance and music have played an important part in the way people interact, celebrate and preserve our culture.

To this end, the Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival has kept alive the many traditional dances that define the country and its people.

The top three winning groups will receive prize money.

This will then culminate in a national final where winners from the 10 provinces will battle it out for the honours.

Miss Supranational Queen on tomorrow

All is set tomorrow for the crowning ceremony of Miss Supranational Zimbabwe 2022, which will be held at Avondale.

The event, which is meant to empower young people through modelling, will see some of the local upcoming musicians also being given a chance to shine.

The finalists are Nomatter Shamhuyarina, Everjoy Chiranga, Blantina Kagame, Ashley R Muchena, Chantel Sundayi, Patience N Gumba, Alexandira Nice, Tanaka Masamba, Kimberly T Mayaya, Reinette Van Heerden, Yollanda Chimbarani and Sthembisa Muchena.

The winner will represent Zimbabwe at the 13th edition of Miss Supranational 2022 in Poland, with Namibian Chanique Rabe set to crown her successor at the end of the event.

Queen of Hearts hosts belated Africa Day celebrations

Popular joint Queen of Hearts (QOH) restaurant is hosting a belated Africa Day celebration tomorrow where they will be having exhibitions, food stalls and promotions.

There is also going to be a star line up of disc jockeys and musicians to entertain the guests.

Winky D, Gemma host Braai Out

Zimdancehall musician Winky D and songbird, Gemma Griffiths, are expected to relive the “Mugarden” moment tomorrow as they are billed to perform at King Fisher Park for the Braai Out.

The event also features rapper of the moment Voltz JT, wheel-spinners King her, Raydizz, Made Her Believe, Hush, Andile Browns and Westwood Sound.