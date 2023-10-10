Be servant leaders, legislators told

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Parliamentarians must use their privileged position to serve the country’s citizens responsibly as they have been entrusted to work towards the achievement of their hopes and dreams, Speaker of the House of Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda said yesterday.

He was opening a three-day induction seminar in Harare for MPs elected for the new Parliament, especially those elected for the first time, to acquaint themselves with parliamentary processes that include law making, roles of parliamentarians as required by the Constitution, the Parliament’s standing rules and orders, parliamentary decorum among other issues.

“I cannot, overemphasise how crucial it is for us to constantly remember that we are here because of the trust bestowed on us by the Zimbabwean electorate.

“Thus, the electorate entrusted us to be bearers of a torch that casts its radiant light upon the aspirations, hopes and dreams of the Zimbabwean people in their search for consummated prosperity.

“This seminar should, therefore, sharpen your abilities and energise you in fulfilling your legislative, oversight and representation roles as the undoubted servant leaders of the people of Zimbabwe whose voice is your mantle to translate into positive development action.

“To that extent, you must acknowledge that to serve as an MP is a rare privilege.

“That privilege demands that we must serve the people of Zimbabwe responsibly, with distinction and with the greatest humility.”

Parliamentarians had to be firstly driven by a profound sense of duty towards the nation and its people.

“Herein lies the efficacy of your oath of office as Members of Parliament. Secondly, it is to exhibit integrity, understanding that our actions and decisions impact not only the present but also the future of Zimbabwe.

“To that extent, transparency, accountability and ethical conduct must attend you unflinchingly.

“Thirdly, it is to be the custodian of the rule of law and constitutionalism, upholding the highest standards of legality and justice in your execution of your Parliamentary responsibilities,” Advocate Mudenda said.

He challenged MPs to be diligent and grounded educationally, dedicating themselves to the rigorous scrutiny of policies and legislation agenda in order to ensure that they align with the national socio-economic and development aspirations of the country as anchored on the Sustainable Development Goals and the National Development Strategy1.

So it was critical that the MPs acquaint themselves with the legislative frameworks that fall under their purview through the Parliament’s standing committees.