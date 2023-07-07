Be peace envoys, church leaders told

Zanu PF Treasurer-General Cde Patrick Chinamasa chants the party slogan at the Pastors 4ED Conference in Harare yesterday. - Picture: Memory Mangombe

Joseph Madzimure Zimpapers Elections Desk

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has called upon church leaders across the country to be peace ambassadors before, during and after the election period.

Zanu PF Treasurer-General Cde Patrick Chinamasa read a speech on behalf of the President at the Pastors forED rally at the National Sports Stadium in Harare yesterday.

The event was attended by more than 7 000 people.

“We are calling for churches to strongly urge their members to ensure that we hold peaceful elections. They should not incite citizens to be involved in political violence. It is only peace which attracts economic development,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said church leaders also have an influential roles to broker for peace and unite the nation.

“As pastors, you should call for violence free elections, our church leaders have a very big role in ensuring peace prevails because they command a number of people. If you want a call to be heed, church leaders have the means at their disposal.

“Be peace ambassadors across the country. As churches have a role to play for peace to prevail in the country. We must ensure peace, tranquillity, stability, unity and development. No meaningful development will take place, when there is no peace,” said President Mnangagwa

President Mnangagwa is on record calling for peace and harmony across the political divide.

“We should respect each other. Love your neighbour. We have freedom of religion and freedom of worshipping,” he said.

“We are now going for elections next month; we are appealing for peace. We are calling for churches to preach for peaceful elections, before, during and after elections. No meaningful development will take place without peace and unity. I understand you are aware of some countries who are experiencing civil wars. People are not enjoying themselves. They are not experiencing peace which we are enjoying today,” he said.

President Mnangagwa warned that Government was prepared to deal with some elements in private and public sectors that were fuelling corruption in the country.

He commended churches for spearheading empowerment programmes such cattle ranching, bee keeping, gardening in support of Government programmes to ensure-food sufficiency.

The Government, he said, will avail land for churches to build schools, hospitals and other development projects.