Be on the lookout for quelea, farmers urged

Elton Manguwo

The Department of Migratory Pests and Biosecurity Control is urging farmers to be on the lookout for quelea birds as their breeding season comes to an end.

In a statement the department said early identification of quelea roosting sites will prompt early control before wheat reaches the soft dough stage which is critical in wheat growth.

The quelea roosting sites can be identified by the presents of white to cream coloured heavy droppings of the birds and they generally roost in bulrush, reeds and acacia bushes among other roosts.

Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services (ARDAS) chief director Professor Obert Jiri said the Government remains responsive in dealing with the threat of quelea birds that can comprise the expected bumper harvest of the 2023 winter wheat yield.

“We have begun the process of ensuring the threat of the quelea birds is under control, considering that the birds are prevalent in wheat growing areas,” he said.

An average quelea bird feeds on at least 10 grammes of grain a day.

A flock of two million birds can result in the loss of 20 tonnes of grain and it is imperative to deal with the risk of these destructive birds.

The country is expecting a bumper harvest after the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, fisheries, Water and Rural development increased the winter wheat hectarage to 90 000 from prior season’s 85 000.

“Farmers should check for the birds’ breeding grounds and where they sleep and alert extension services workers through the command centre,” said Professor Jiri highlighting how roosts can be identified by an overnight noise made by the birds.

ARDAS has commenced staff capacity building as the migratory pests and biosecurity control department seek to make use of drone technology in curbing the threat of quelea birds.

Professor Jiri said that the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development procured 10 drones, one for each agricultural province as they focus on securing every grain of wheat.

“Quelea birds are disastrous and they can destroy the efforts of farmers and derail the country’s bumper wheat harvest this season.

“The incorporation of drone technology for control and surveillance will give us an advantage in the fight against these birds,” said Professor Jiri.