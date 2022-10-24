Be innovative, young farmers urged

Yeukai Karengezeka and Tina Musonza

Young farmers have been urged to be more innovative to increase production and tap new markets as the country modernises agriculture, and at the same time increasing their incomes, climb out of poverty and lead their communities into high-value commercial farming.

This came out at the annual Zimbabwe Young Farmers Union Youth Agripreneurship Summit held in Harare recently. The summit attracted about two hundred young farmers drawn from all provinces and was held under the theme “Powered by innovation, driven by value creation”.

Speaking during the summit, Zimbabwe Farmers Union (ZFU) Secretary General Mr Paul Zakariya urged young farmers to directly participate in the agricultural transformation as the country is moving towards achieving an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

“Young farmers need to fill in the yawning technological innovation space and create value from agricultural enterprises hence this year’s theme,” he said.

Mr Zakariya said agricultural innovation will enable young farmers to better participate, prepare and adapt to climate change-induced shocks including droughts, cyclones, increasing temperatures, new pests, diseases and floods.

He urged youths to be united, share resources, knowledge and experiences that transform the agricultural sector and the economy.

In a keynote speech read on his behalf by FAO Deputy Representative to Zimbabwe Mr Louis Muhigirwa, FAO Sub-regional Coordinator for Southern Africa Patrice Talla urged youths to participate and take advantage of the initiatives being spearheaded by the Government in agriculture.

“Young people have the energy and enthusiasm to drive positive change in our communities that is linked to achieving food security and good nutrition for all.

“Therefore, the inclusive transformation of agri-food systems and rural economies cannot be successful without fully engaging the youth,” he said.

Mr Muhigirwa said FAO will soon be launching a digital village pilot project, which will provide business opportunities, in particular for women and youth, to diversify income sources, and increase their resilience.

He said through Green Jobs for Rural Youth Employment, FAO was contributing to rural poverty reduction, addressing youth employment issues and climate change. Moreover, it strengthens local food systems by providing green jobs, and opportunities in rural areas and agricultural sectors to young people.

FAO’s strategic thrust seeks to support the transformation to more efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable, agri-food systems for better production, better nutrition, a better environment, and a better life, leaving no one behind

Some of the farmers said agriculture was transforming their livelihoods and earning them international opportunities.

A number of young farmers doing remarkable work have had the opportunity to travel across the world sharing their success stories.

Brighton Choruma from Mashonaland East who is an exporter of horticulture products said he started to realise profit after employing innovation and new marketing skills.

“I started farming in 2015 but started to realise financial benefits are going through some refresher courses with ZFU. I do not follow normal seasonal farming trends and plant off the season when the products are on demand.

A poultry innovator from Harare, Evangelista Chekera , commended farmers to constantly produce and brand their products to attract new valuable markets.

“In my farming journey I have managed to create a brand and I have realised that branding is very important. Already as a farmer, you satisfied the local market. Branding separates your products from others as well as exposing the product from local, national up until international level,” she said.