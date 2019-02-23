‘Be conversant with inheritance laws’

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and the Minister of State for Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs Mary Mliswa-Chikoka greet women during an inheritance issues programme in Chinhoyi yesterday

Tendai Rupapa Senior Reporter

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s inheritance programmes being conducted nationwide continue to receive overwhelming response, with people attending in large numbers. The First Lady, after realising how widows, widowers and orphans were losing property upon the death of their spouses and parents, initiated the programme to educate them on their rights by bringing experts on inheritance issues who are equipping them with knowledge on legal matters.

The First Lady’s programmes, which were conducted in Harare, Midlands, Masvingo, Mashonaland Central and West provinces, have seen women coming out in their numbers.

Yesterday’s meeting conducted at Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) saw organisers being forced to use an open space after the hall overflowed.

Addressing the gathering, the First Lady said her office was inundated with complaints from widows and orphans being ejected from properties.

“The main reason we are all gathered here is to know how the law works when it comes to inheritance and property issues,” she said.

“I have come with representatives from various departments that deal with family inheritance matters so that you can ask your questions and get assistance on how to handle the issues.

“Most women are not conversant with the laws of inheritance, therefore, I have brought these experts who are going to equip you with knowledge.”

The First Lady advised couples to make sure their names appeared on their marital properties to avoid disputes upon the death of one.

She said her programmes were non-partisan.

“Pangadaro paine mapato ematongerwo enyika akasiyanasiyana, ini muchiona ndakamira pano handitarise kuti uri webato ripi or unopinda church ipi, ndiri mai vemunhu vese,” she said.

The First Lady also educated women on health issues and encouraged them to get tested for breast and cervical cancer.

She expressed concern over child marriages. After presentations by experts, the First Lady engaged the gathering in a question and answer session and the issue of property grabbing was topical as most of the attendees took turns to narrate how they lost their properties to relatives of their spouses.

One of the experts, the Master of High Court Mr Eldard Mutasa said according to Section 10 of the Deceased Family and Maintenance Act, property grabbing was a criminal offence.

He added that it was also a criminal offence for family members to distribute property of the deceased other than clothes, without the approval of his office.

He said many people especially women were vulnerable during grieving period as their in-laws take advantage of this to loot the deceased’s estate.

He also said the law stipulated that people should register deceased estates within 14 days and failure to do so was a crime which attracted 30 days in prison or a fine.

Mr Charles Manhiri from the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs said the Administration of Estates Amendment Act No. 6 of 1997, brought changes to inheritance laws, especially under customary law, mainly in relation to identification of the major beneficiaries of the estate.

Officials from Law Society of Zimbabwe, Generations Executor Services, Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), Zimbabwe Women Microfinance Bank and the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) also made presentations.

Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi, Minister of State for Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs Mary Mliswa-Chikoka and Senate president Mabel Chinomona also attended the meeting.