Be career all-rounders, students urged

Wimbainashe Zhakata Mutare Correspondent

High school students should take up non-conventional subjects in order to explore their talents and abilities. Mutare district schools inspector Mr Creezin Sithole Chofamba said this at a career expo held at Mweyamutsvene High School in Bocha on Friday last week.

“Students should engage in non-conventional fields such as arts and culture, sports, tourism and many others, taking advantage of their personal talents and abilities,” said Mr Chofamba.

When pupils engage in non-conventional fields, he added, it helps them link with relevant intellectuals and become problem solvers.

Mr Chofamba encouraged learners to be responsible for the choices they make.

“There are other numerous Government initiatives which have been introduced and I implore upon the students to be career ‘all-rounders’ and take up professions in different fields so that they increase their chances of securing employment after school,” he added.

The expo, which was organised by the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare, sought to provide career guidance and counselling services to students in both the rural and urban set-ups.