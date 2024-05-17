Be alert to avoid veld fires: Minister

Environment, Climate and Wildlife Minister Dr Sithembiso Nyoni said to accommodate the changing seasons due to climate change, there was need to move the 2024 fire restriction season a month forward and have it run from July 1 to November 31.

Fungai Lupande-Mashonaland Central Bureau

Veld fire prevention not only preserves pastures and crops, but is the simplest way of decarbonising the atmosphere and improving Zimbabwe’s carbon credit stocks, Environment, Climate and Wildlife Minister Dr Sithembiso Nyoni said on Wednesday

She was speaking at the launch of the 2024 veld fire week at Masimbi Farm in Shamva’s Ward 21.

The anti-veld fire campaign starts from the second week of May and comes ahead of the fire season launch that traditionally starts on July 31, running until November 31, by when rains should have started falling.

During the fire week, strict monitoring would be done to avoid starting fire outside residential and commercial premises.

“Our climate condition furthers the growth of tall grass, which dries during the dry season, providing fuel for raging veld fire. This grass can be an economic asset and you can make a living out of it, if you cut it early and package it.”

In the past decade, over 100 people died in veld fires. Last year, 858 361,9 hectares were damaged from 3 717 veld fires and in 2022, a drier year, 1 730 265 hectares were burnt.

But despite the decline last year, Minister Nyoni said there was need to guard against fire outbreaks as they caused losses to the nation. Nyanga, Mutasa, Mutare and Chimanimani districts in Manicaland fall in the extreme veld fire zone along with Marondera, Chikomba, Wedza, Murehwa, Zvimba, Makonde, Hurungwe, Centenary, Mazowe and Bindura. But all districts were directed to be on the alert for veld fire.

“We have predicated the high and low risk districts. We call for veld fire management plans and strategies in areas with medium, high and extreme veld fire risk,” said Minister Nyoni. “Losses due to fire are avoidable because they have a negative impact on the economy.”

She commended Mashonaland Central for coming up with hay bailing initiatives to reduce biomass, which is fuel for fire, and construction of proper fire guards.

The launch of the fire week marks a period of intense environmental education awareness and knowledge sharing on sustainable ecosystems management.

Minister Nyoni said veld fires were the major driver of land degradation and bio-diversity loss in the country. This year’s theme was: “Prevent veld fire, protect the environment and livelihood.”

Minister Nyoni urged communities to create local fire committees to ensure localised veld fire management plans with the help of the Environmental Management Authority.

Mashonaland Central Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Christopher Magomo said veld fires had driven away animals at Mfurudzi Game Park and Dande Safaris. Mashonaland Central had vast safari camps whose pristine state sustained the provincial tourism sector.

“Veld fires are driving away wildlife to neighbouring countries and the cases of species migrating are on the rise in Kanyemba. Last year, 84 848,7 hectares were destroyed compared to 204 924 hectares in 2022.

“Last year’s statistics show that Mbire was the worst affected with 27 850,17 hectares, Mazowe 17 179,38ha, Mt Darwin 12 720,71ha, Bindura 9 271,64ha, Muzarabani 709,6ha, Shamva 5 585,79ha, Guruve 4 994,27ha, and Rushinga 133, 68ha.

Mashonaland Central is a tobacco farming region and most farmers rely on firewood for tobacco curing.