BATTLEFIELDS DISASTER: Rescue efforts continue

Walter Nyamukondiwa in BATTLEFIELDS

Rescue efforts at the remaining shaft at Silver Moon Mine have been scaled down amid indications that there may not be any bodies remaining.

Machinery including heavy duty generators and pumps is being moved to Cricket No 3 Mine about 100 metres away where at least four people are believed to be trapped.

Deputy chief Mines Inspector Mr Tapererwa Paskwavaviri said they had managed to pump out water from the remaining shaft but preliminary indications were that there were no more bodies.

“We have managed to pump out water from most of the working areas underground but there is no sign of bodies,” he said.

Eng Paskwavaviri said they had scaled down operations with only a few pumps left to pump out the remaining water.

A rescuer Simbarashe Chidakwa said he believed there were no more bodies in the shafts.

“We are continuing with searches just to make sure there are no more bodies. I believe there are no more bodies because given the area that remains we should have picked the stench of decomposed bodies,” he said.

Pumping of water has been intensified at Cricket Mine amid indications that the process could take about a day before they could ascertain whether there are people alive or their remains.