‘Battle of Zimbabwe Part I’ postponed

Sports Reporter

THE much-awaited Premier Soccer League match between Highlanders and Dynamos has been postponed to pave way for the preparations for the Independence Trophy featuring the same teams next Tuesday.

PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare said a new date for the match will be announced.

“Please be advised that the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match between Highlanders FC and Dynamos FC scheduled to be played on Saturday 15 April 2023 has been postponed.

“This comes following a directive from the Sports and Recreation Commission for the teams to participate in the Independence Day activities which will commence on the 16th of April 2023.

“The postponed fixture will be rescheduled in due course,” said Bare in a statement.