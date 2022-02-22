Battle of the giants at “It’s Time” concert

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter

Nigerian gospel music superstar Sinach was enthralled with some of our local acts during the concert “It’s Time with Sinach” held at the Rainbow Towers in Harare yesterday.

The concert had some of the local powerful gospel greats who include Janet Manyowa, Takesure Zamar, Mkhululi Bhebhe, Minister Mahendere, Gospel Dj Unlocked, Everton Mlalaz, Celebration choir and South Africa songstress Ntokozo Mbambo among others.

The fully packed auditorium saw comedian Comic pastor, pastor Yasha Chiriseri and television and radio personality Becky K hosting the event.

Sinach put up a scintillating performance as she battled tune after tune with the joyful crowd singing along.

As some would want to describe the show, it was more like a battle of the gospel giants under one roof.

Well, may the strongest man survive.

Minister Micheal Mahendere, who was the crowd’s favourite, delivered a polished act with his band which left the crowd in awe.

They could be heard shouting soon after his performance, asking for more from the artist.

Though he was given 30 minutes to showcase his talent, his performance was at par excellence and full of energy.

He proved to be the “Salt of the Earth” and surely no enchantment was against him.

Should we crown him king of gospel or it is too early to judge that.

Hence forthwith we still our pioneers, the likes of Baba Charamba and Mechanic Manyeruke.

But in his time Minister Mahendere is the winner with hits like “Victory”, “My Declaration”, “My Time has come “, obviously they resemble him.

Definitely he represented well for the gospel male artists.

Not to be outshined, Mkhululi Bhebhe did not disappoint as he also presented a well-choreographed act.

One could think the Heaven gates have been opened and the angels have been released to go on mother earth to sing.

The whole auditorium was in a frenzy mood.

Songstress Janet Manyowa was also another major highlight performer.

Positively with her vibe, clad in silver and black gown, she put up a sterling performance, “Zadzisai” as the song meant fulfilment, she actually fulfilled her mission.

She battled out tune after tune and with her smile each time she posed, fans could be seen ululating and dancing to her.

By the way, Gospel Dj Unlocked who opened the show playing some of the trending hits in the gospel scene, managed to set the tone and mood of the show.

Celebration Choir did not also disappoint as they rekindled their romance with gospel fans while dishing their hit songs.

It would be myopic to ignore South African based Takesure Zamar who proved his presence and worthwhileness at the concert.

Well to describe his act in one word, “Magnificent”.

Should we say everything that Takesure Zamar touches turns gold, even the collaborations.

His show performance could be chronicled in the history of gospel music for sterling acts.

Not to be forgotten is the recent Zimbabwe Music Award Best Gospel Alternative winner Everton Mlalazi who had his fair share of excellency at the event.

The event was hosted by GOSGEM and GOGOSPEL Music in partnership with Gateway Stream who were the official online streaming services.

The stage was set up courtesy of Events Evolution who lit up the auditorium like it was Coachella.

When it comes to hosting events, absolutely some of our local content creators are making the regional promoters green with envy as we are now meeting some of the international standards.

The question on everyone’s lips is why is it when it comes to hosting shows, are the gospel lovers civilised or professional?

Barely we could hear stories of confusion, chaos or disorganisation on such events and again, are sponsors shifting their goal post in partnering others.

A survey at the just ended show revealed that there were sponsors, and order was the day with high tight security manning the premises, with ushers directing guests where to sit.