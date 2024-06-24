Baton changeover boob costs Zim relay team

Ellina Mhlanga in Douala, Cameroon

ZIMBABWE’S hopes of securing a ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in 4x100m relay went up in smoke on Sunday night following a baton changeover boob in the heats.

The team failed to finish the race after dropping the baton in the heats at the ongoing Confederation of African Athletics Senior Championships.

It was a heartbreaking moment for the Zimbabwean side made up of Dickson Kamungeremu, Gerren Muwishi, Tapiwanashe Makarawu and Ngoni Makusha.

The baton was dropped in the changeover between Makarawu and Makusha in the last leg, in heat three.

Zimbabwe had hoped to fight for one of the few remaining slots to Paris but it didn’t go their way.

Makusha described it as an unfortunate incident.

“It was really heartbreaking for us. We are really gutted; we were really expecting some good results. We wanted to qualify for the Olympics and obviously get a podium finish.

“We prepared well for this and everyone was feeling good. The guys ran well, Dickson did well at the start, Gerren ran the backstretch well and Makarawu obviously did well on the third.

“It’s just unfortunate that there was a mishap with the baton exchange, which we are really sad about,” said Makusha.

Muwishi said it was a disappointing moment for the team.

“Yesterday was very disappointing for all of us because we were actually looking forward to running a very good time, and we could have run a very good time. But I guess it just wasn’t meant to be.

“At the end of the day, it’s no one’s fault, these things happen, it’s a relay.

“Preparation was just probably not enough for us to be in sync with each other considering that guys had come from different corners of the world. Otherwise, the boys did the best they could,” said Muwishi.

Zimbabwe picked up a bronze medal with the 4x100m relay team at the previous edition of the championships in Mauritius.