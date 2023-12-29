Bashes to usher in New Year lined up

Arts Reporter

It’s the last weekend of the year and the perfect time to party.

It is hard to believe that yet another year has gone by in a flash! With the festive season in full swing, you might already be deciding how you’re going to spend the last night of the year, or so the weekend.

Despite the unpredictable weather, revellers have to unwind the last part of the festive holidays with events, be it musical show, church celebrations or even family gathering, it is a fact that New Year is arriving.

Take your pick from the likes of multi-day outdoor festivals, and other exciting New Year’s Eve events in Zimbabwe to usher in 2024. Book your spot, don your fancy clothes and brace yourself for the party of the year.

The Herald Arts section, conducted a survey on some of the events taking place starting today until January 1, 2024.

Feli Nandi to end 2023 at Theatre in the Park

Award winning contemporary singer Feli Nandi will end the year with a show tonight at Theatre in the Park.

According to the organisers of the event, the bubbly Feli Nandi will serenade her music fans starting at 7pm and the party will continue until the wee hours.

This will be Feli Nandi’ slast performance for the year at the venue and fans are urged to come in their numbers and be part of the fun.

In a statement, Feli Nandi said she was happy to return to her roots where she launched her music career as a solo performer.

“Let’s sign off the year at our home, Theatre in the Park . This is where my solo shows began three years ago. Come through and celebrate the journey we have walked so far. We are looking forward to seeing you all . . . Happy Holidays!” she said.

The “Munhu Wangu,” hit maker said that she was excited to be performing as the year end.

Arguably, 2023 has been a good year for Feli Nandi who not only stage shows locally but regionally including in Tanzania where she was part of the Music in Africa project.

Music critics say she is up for several awards in female categories having dominated the music scene since the beginning of the year.

Feli Nandi, born Felistus Chipendo, started off as a backing vocalist for Mbeu and The Mhodzi Tribe Band.

She left the band to launch her solo career and gained fame when she teamed up with Trevor Dongo for their song “Mufudzi Wemombe” released in 2020. In 2021, she released her self-titled album “Feli Nandi”.

Her songs like “Munhu Wangu”, “Unotyei” and “Kukurumidza” have earned an amazing airplay on local radio stations like Star FM, ZiFM, Capitalk 100.4 FM and others.

Janet Manyowa ANOT on New Year

ALL roads are leading to the HICC on January the first, the award winning gospel singer Janet Manyowa is set to host her yearly concert dubbed “A night of thanks giving” (ANOT).

Last year she hosted it at the Celebration Centre in Borrowdale which saw many fans battling to enter the venue and others going back home in frustration as tickets were sold out, hence a bigger venue is needed to accommodate the hordes of fans.

Her husband and manager Munyaradzi Manyowa said in an interview with The Herald that this year’s ANOT is bigger, better and will be by far be the most exciting edition that they have done yet.

“A lot has gone into the design, structure, production and aesthetics of the event. We are excited and this year’s edition also coincides and celebrates 10 years of Janet in the music industry,” he said.

Janet will minister alongside international artiste,Bishop Benjamin Dube and Khaya Mthethwa,Locally, Pastor G, Tariro neGitare, Joyfull Praise Choir, Tembalami and the Unveiled.

“ANOT2024 makes a return to the HICC due to the demand and oversubscribed ANOT2023, a bigger venue was certainly the right direction for the event much to the appreciation of the fans.

“Early bird tickets were sold out, and with the current trajectory, we anticipate a full house on the 1st of January.

“The ANOT Team, has been working hard and full time to ensure we deliver a world class event and improve on some of the logistical challenges we faced at ANOT2023.”

Having released two albums at once this year ‘Father’s House and Nenyasha Manyowa is not slowing down in the gospel showbiz.

In this year’s ANOT Janet shared the stage with sensational musicians such South African gospel artiste Dr Tumi, Takesure Zamar, Sharon Manyika and Michael Mahendere.

It will be hosted by three media personalities, who are South African musician cum broadcaster Loyiso Bala, Nikki, and KVG (Kudzai Violet Gwara) who will be doing the red carpet.

Gweru hosts Jah Prayzah on New Year’s Eve

Contemporary musician Jah Prayzah announced that he will usher in 2024 in Gweru. The “Walletically” hit maker will be performing at Milan in Gweru.

Gates to open by 6pm.

“Gweru we are counting down into the New Year together. It is happening at Milan.”