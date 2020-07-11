Barca/Bayern on collision course

NYON. — Barcelona and Bayern Munich will meet in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League should both sides make it through, yesterday’s draw for the final eight confirmed.

Both teams still need to complete their last-16 ties, with Bayern almost there having won 3-0 away to Chelsea in the first leg, while Barcelona are due to host Napoli after a 1-1 draw in Italy.

If Manchester City can finish the job in their last-16 tie against Real Madrid, Pep Guardiola’s team will go on to a quarterfinal against either Juventus or Lyon.

City won 2-1 in Madrid in the first leg in March, while Juventus must overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg of their last-16 tie against Lyon.

Postponed in March as the pandemic took over, all remaining last-16 second legs are due to be played on 7 and 8 August.

The winners will advance to the final eight, which will be held as a unique straight knockout tournament in Lisbon due to the difficulties caused by the coronavirus.

The draw threw up the possibility of a Clasico semifinal, with Barcelona and Madrid on collision course to meet in the last four should both make it that far.

The other side of the draw is clearer. First-time quarterfinalists RB Leipzig of Germany will meet Atletico Madrid, runners-up to city rivals Real the last time the Champions League final was played in Lisbon in 2014. Atletico knocked out holders Liverpool in the last 16.

The winners of the Leipzig v Atletico quarter-final will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Atalanta in the last four.

The quarter-finals will be played between 12 and 15 August in the Portuguese capital, with matches shared between Benfica’s Estadio da Luz and Sporting’s Estadio Jose Alvalade. The semifinals are scheduled for August 18 and 19, with the final on August 23 at the Estadio da Luz.

Manchester United could find themselves facing English rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers in the semifinals of the Europa League in Germany in August, after yesterday’s draw for the latter stages of the tournament put the teams on a collision course.

While the Uefa Champions League is to be completed with a straight knockout mini-tournament in Lisbon in August, the Europa League will be played to a conclusion with an identical format in Germany.

Both competitions were suspended in March as the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

The Europa League final will be played in Cologne on August 21.

The quarterfinals and semifinals will be played as one-off ties with Cologne, Duisburg, Duesseldorf and Gelsenkirchen all hosting games. — SuperSport.

Before that, all last-16 ties must be completed. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United, who have been in fine form since the Premier League season resumed last month, are effectively already through to the last eight having won 5-0 away to Austrian side LASK in the first leg.

QUARTERFINAL DRAW (MATCHES ON 12-15 AUGUST IN LISBON)

* QF 1: Real Madrid or Manchester City v Olympique Lyonnais or Juventus

* QF 2: RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid

* QF 3: Napoli or Barcelona v Chelsea or Bayern Munich

* QF 4: Atalanta v Paris St Germain

SEMIFINAL DRAW (MATCHES ON 18-19 AUGUST)

* SF 1: Winner of QF 1 v Winner of QF 3

* SF 2: Winner of QF 2 v Winner of QF 4

Quarterfinal draw (Matches on 10-11 August in Germany)

QF 1: Wolfsburg or Shakhtar Donetsk v Eintracht Frankfurt or Basle

QF 2: Manchester United or LASK v Istanbul Basaksehir or Copenhagen

QF 3: Inter Milan or Getafe v Rangers or Bayer Leverkusen

QF 4: Olympiakos or Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sevilla or AS Roma

Semifinal draw (Matches on 16-17 August in Germany)

* SF : Winner of QF 4 v Winner of QF 2

* SF : Winner of QF 3 v Winner of QF 1 –