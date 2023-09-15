Barbourfields violence: Police arrest 19 suspects

Crime Reporter

POLICE have released the names of 19 people arrested in connection with the violence which erupted during a soccer match between Dynamos and Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo on Sunday.

The arrests came after police said on Monday the law would take its course on hooligans at soccer matches and those involved in the Barbourfields Stadium violence would be rounded up and charged.

All the 19 suspects were arrested between Monday and yesterday and live in Bulawayo.

They are: Raymond Nkomo (25) of Makokoba, Noboth Sithole of Mzilikazi, Sylvester Gumbo (30) of Old Pumula, Shepherd Ncube (26) of BMC Mzilikazi, Wisdom Dube (30) of Nkulumane 5, Shepherd Dube (24) of Ngozi Mine, Cowdray Park, Raymond Nkomo (26) of Makokoba, Micah Masuku (49) of Makokoba, Zibusiso Nkomo ( 32) of Old Lobengula, Nelson Musengi (27) of Pelandaba West, Brian Moyo (36) of New Luveve, Willard Ncube (46) of Pumula South, Khumbulani Khumalo (49) of Sauerstown, Promise Mbambo (37) of Jabulani Flats in Makokoba, Hlakanipha Luphahla (28) of Old Pumula, Japhet Ncube (30) of Cowdray Park, Brandon Mpala (27) of Masiyephambili Flats, Ayanda Dube (33) of Old Pumula and Prince Moyo (35) of Old Pumula.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations were still in progress and that more arrests were likely.

By Tuesday, at least 12 people, including a couple that was armed with a pistol, had been arrested in connection with the soccer match violence.

Of the first 12 arrested, four were arrested for criminal nuisance, six for public violence while a couple was arrested after being found in possession of a pistol that had been brought into the stadium. The couple is facing charges of violating the Firearms Act.

At least eight people, including four police officers, were injured while three police vehicles were damaged in violence which erupted on Sunday during the soccer match.

On Monday, Asst Comm Nyathi said they were also disturbed by some politicians who tried to take advantage of the high profile soccer match to incite violence before, during and after the soccer match.