Banket-Rafingora Road rehabilitation begins

Conrad Mupesa, Mashonaland West Bureau

The rehabilitation of the 46km Banket-Rafingora Road, which shortens the distance from Mashonaland Central’s western districts to the Mashonaland West provincial capital, Chinhoyi, has started, with Government hiring a local contractor.

The road shortens the distance from Mbire and Guruve Districts in Mashonaland Central to the major Harare-Chirundu Highway, which links Zimbabwe with Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Tanzania.

Dartex Construction has been contracted to do the work on the Rafingora-Banket Road. The move has brought smiles to communal and commercial farmers as well as motorists.

The works are part of the Government’s commitment towards the construction and rehabilitation of road network systems across the country.

Mr Patrick Chiunda from Rafingora, whose relatives live in the neighbouring province, was elated by the latest development.

“We are grateful for the road works that have seen the company rehabilitate the stretch from where the two provinces border each other. The development means that I will be able to travel to Mudhindo in Mashonaland Central where my relatives stay without any challenges,” he said.

Minister of State for Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution Marian Chombo said the roadworks were a reflection of the Government’s commitment to infrastructure upgrade.

A Zvimba farmer, Mr Ephraim Pasipanyodya, who uses the road daily to Banket and Rafingora, said the development was long overdue.

“We use this road frequently as we travel to Banket, Chinhoyi and Harare to access inputs and other requirements. Once it becomes trafficable, it means we won’t spend a lot of time on the road,” he said.

Communal farmers and ordinary villagers believe the rehabilitated road will see a drop in transport fares that are currently high due to the poor state of the stretch.

Government has assured the communities of improved road infrastructure with the local councils’ share from Zimbabwe National Road Administration funds also expected to help rehabilitate council roads.

Minister Chombo said: “A contractor (Dartex) has been working on the Banket-Rafingora Road and we are happy that the stretch is getting a major facelift so that it becomes passable. The road had been neglected for a long time despite Rafingora being a busy area that services thousands of farmers.

“It is Government’s commitment to make sure that every person and community are looked after. Development of infrastructure is always on the Second Republic’s agenda,” she said.

Youths from the Zvimba North constituency have been employed in the ongoing construction works.

The road, said the Minister, was last attended to some 25 to 30 years ago and the current rehabilitation is expected to restore its lifespan.

With the current multi-million-dollar upgrade of the Harare-Chirundu Highway now on the course where five contractors are working on the critical trunk road, the Banket-Rafingora Road upgrade aids the Government’s agenda of infrastructure development.

The Second Republic has also released money for the rehabilitation and upgrade of other key roads in the province including the Kadoma-Sanyati and Karoi-Siakobvu-Binga stretches.

In addition, the Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (RIDA), Mashonaland Central, which took delivery of 40 tractors from Government, has also started road maintenance in the province.

RIDA’s provincial director, Mr Erikana Chikande said all seven districts have since been equipped with the tractors that have started the road maintenance works. These are the many minor roads that lead from the highways to the farms and villages and are essential to bring in inputs, take out harvests, and allow the people to live normal lives.

“Our teams are now on the ground maintaining the roads and bridges to ensure that they are trafficable now that the summer cropping season is upon us. We want to ensure that the movement of inputs to every farmer is not affected,” he said.