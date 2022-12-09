Ballance completes Zim switch

Gary Ballance

The Herald

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket have announced that former England cricket player Gary Ballance has returned to Zimbabwe and will play for the country of his birth after signing a two-year contract.

Ballance, who was born in Harare and played for the Zimbabwe Under-19 team to the ICC World Cup in 2006, mutually terminated his contract with Yorkshire in search of a “fresh start.”

ZC, who have been in courting the left hander for a long time, were excited by the latest development.

“Zimbabwe Cricket is delighted to announce Gary Ballance has agreed a two-year contract to play domestic and international cricket in and for the country of his birth.

“This follows the Harare-born left-handed batter’s release from his contract with county cricket side Yorkshire,” said ZC in a statement.

Between 2014 and 2017, Ballance featured for England, playing 23 Tests, scoring four centuries at an average of 37.45, as well as 16 one-day internationals.

Before moving abroad, he had starred for Zimbabwe at the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2006 while still a schoolboy at Peterhouse Boys School in Marondera.

