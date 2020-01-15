Bako gears for busy Moto-X season

Davison Bhunu Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN junior motocross sensation Emmanuel Bako is gearing up for a busy season this year in which, apart from competing in the tough seven-round South African National Championship series, he is expected to tour Europe between July and August.

The 13-year-old talented rider, who is now enrolled as a Form One pupil at St John’s College in Harare, is a member of France-based EHR Racing Team, which is under Joe Tavares.

The former South African rider indicated that they are looking at taking the young Zimbabwean biker to race in the European Junior Championships this year.

Bako’s father and manager, Brighton “Bucks” Bako, told The Herald yesterday that his son will once again be able to attend the South African National Championships as well as attend to his school business simultaneously in what looks like a busy schedule for the youngster this year. The seven-round 2020 South African National Championship series gets underway on February 15 at Rover in Port Elizabeth, and it will run until November 7.

“Yes, Emmanuel is now a Form One pupil at St John’s College here in Harare, but I think the school’s authorities will also allow him to go and race in the South African Nationals and other regional competitions in that country just like he did during the whole of last year.

“I think he will be allowed to leave school on a Friday if there’s any race in South Africa and come back the following Monday, but you cannot raise a motocross rider without education,” said the senior Bako.

Emmanuel Bako is scheduled to tour Europe in the summer of this year and his father also expressed confidence that he will be allowed by his new school to take part in the European Junior Championships.

He will also be given an international tutor to cater for his educational needs during the European tour.

“Emmanuel is likely to go for the European tour in the summer and an international tutor is going to be provided for him,” said Brighton Bako.

Emmanuel started racing at the age of four and has more than 40 medals and several trophies to his name. He has been crowned a Zimbabwean national champion in a number of classes from the PeeWees to the 65ccs.

He is also now a household name in South Africa, where he has won a number of that country’s regional races. The young biker now races in Zimbabwe and South Africa under EHR Racing Youth Team, which will this year be aiming to enter their team for the Masterkids International Race in Belgium in July.

Emmanuel is currently riding in the 85cc and 125cc classes.