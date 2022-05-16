Bad day in the office for Nakamba

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international midfielder Marvelous Nakamba had a bad day in the office on Sunday as his English Premiership football side Aston Villa were held to a disappointing 1-1 home draw by Crystal Palace.

Nakamba played 66 minutes before he was replaced by Jacob Ramsey. The midfielder was making his second start since returning from an injury that had kept him out for four months.

But he was a pale shadow of himself against a Palace side that, just like Villa, is battling for a top 10 finish. The Birmingham Mail gave Nakamba a rating of 5/10.

“Struggled early on as the likes of Eze, Zaha and Gallagher burst forward in numbers. Wildly hacked at Zaha which summed up a frustrating first-half for him.

“Nakamba didn’t improve, gifting another couple of balls to Gallagher and Zaha before being replaced by Ramsey. Not his game today at all. Booked,” observed Ashley Preece of Birmingham Mail.

The home side looked on course to take all three points when Ollie Watkins broke the deadlock with a smart finish after 69 minutes, turning home Lucas Digne’s pinpoint cross.

But Eagles substitute Jeffrey Schlupp was in the right place at the right time to tap home an equaliser with nine minutes remaining.

A hectic final few minutes saw Villa go close on three occasions as they tried and failed to force a winner.

With the draw, Aston Villa’s hopes of a top ten finish in the Premier League were dealt a blow as Crystal Palace fought back to take a valuable point at Villa Park.

Villa dropped to 13th on the log standings with 44 points while Palace are 12th with 45 points in the bag. Brighton occupies the 10th place with 48 points.