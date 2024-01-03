Back to School: Parents welcome fees controls

Blessings Chidakwa-Herald Reporter

As parents and guardians make final preparations for the opening of the new school year next week, they have welcomed the Government’s gazetting of tuition fees and the precise ways Government schools will have to receipt and account for these fees.

All Government schools must invoice and receipt tuition fees using Government invoice and receipt books supplied by Print Flow, rather than printing their own or buying commercial products.

This means that checks are easy at every Government school, since it will be known precisely what books with what numbers were issued and used.

Parents and guardians have saluted the Government’s stance on reiterating that they remain free to purchase uniforms at their places of choice as long as they meet stipulated specifications by their respective schools.

Tuition fees for Government schools have been pegged in forex but are payable at the prevailing interbank rate.

For primary schools Zimbabwean pupils pay US$5 a term at rural schools, US$10 at high density urban schools and US$20 at low density urban schools.

Extra territorial pupils pay US$300, showing the huge benefit Zimbabweans get towards costs by the Government picking up the salaries bill and other costs.

For secondary schools, the fees for Zimbabwean children are US$10 at rural schools, US$20 at high density urban schools and US$40 at low density urban schools, with extra territorial pupils paying the full cost of US$400.

In Harare Central Business District yesterday it was a hive of activity with parents and guardians preparing for schools opening.

A parent with a child at Msengezi High School, Mrs Priscilla Zisengwe who was buying stationery said the gazetting of tuition fees was applauded.

“As for our school I am grateful that it has been following the stipulated Government fees. For some who may have challenges with issues of school fees they have been allowed to do payment plans.

“Most of the time the challenge has been with us parents that when given those payment plan terms we tend to relax and default on paying,” she said.

Mr Ticharwa Makumbe said while the Government had allowed them to freely purchase uniforms at their place of choice some retailers had hiked prices to alarming levels with a pair of boxer shorts that usually costs between US$3 and US$5 having doubled in price.

“We are glad that Government heard our plea to deal with errant schools that would force us to buy uniforms at their institutions at hiked prices. In most cases it was a few authorities who would corruptly benefit at the expense of the poor. However, while that is applauded our main worry is that retailers are also charging exorbitant prices. That madness should stop,” he said.

According to Mrs Eveline Chijongwe, the prices for school uniforms had risen beyond the reach of many. “During this time of the season we are always stuck between a rock and a hard surface as parents due to the price hikes especially considering our incomes, these uniform fees are too high for us to pay,” she said.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson Mr Taungana Ndoro said all is set for schools opening.

“The ministry is ready to open schools on January 9, 2024, as we embark on a brand-new year filled with great anticipation of renewed efforts for the provision of access to quality, relevant, inclusive and wholesome education for all Zimbabweans,” he said.

In the face of possible disasters, Mr Ndoro said measures have been put in place to curb loss of lives and property.

“As a ministry we ensure that each school has a disaster risk management team which should have an operational plan and which conducts regular disaster preparedness drills not just against floods but any sort of disasters or emergencies, such as strong winds, wild animals, fire, storms, communicable diseases. Our schools promote safety and commit to doing due diligence against any sort of disasters, therefore we expect a smooth opening to the 2024 school calendar,” he said.

Mr Ndoro also allayed fears by some parents and guardians that some schools would force them to buy exorbitantly-priced uniforms.

He said pursuant to the public pronouncement by the Permanent Secretary and subsequent public pronouncements by the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Cde Torerayi Moyo people are free to buy at their places of choice.

“The ministry reiterates that parents and guardians are free to purchase uniforms wherever they find it cheaper in line with the specifications by the schools,” he said.