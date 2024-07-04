BACK TO SCHOOL FOR PSL LEADERS

EXPERT ADVICE . . . Nicholas Munyonga is one of the specialists expected to lead the discourse during the Premier Soccer League’s workshop

THE Premier Soccer League is on its traditional mid-season break but continuous learning has not stopped for the club administrators, who are expected back in class today.

A two-day workshop for the elite clubs’ administrators commences in Harare today, with high-profile presenters expected to impart knowledge on the latest football administration trends.

Some topics to be covered include sports medicine, safety and security, match organisation, and the ever-changing laws of the game.

Top football doctor Nick Munyonga, who sits on the Premier Soccer League’s Sports Medicine Committee will be among the key presenters.

Munyonga also heads the Southern African regional anti-doping agency, which should help the PSL club chiefs to understand more in depth, how they can help their players to maintain clean sport.

A lively debate will likely characterise the discussion on the game’s laws to be led by a representative from Norman Matemera’s ZIFA Referees Committee.

This also comes amid some friction between match officials and several club officials who have felt hard done by some questionable officiating so far this season.

The referees on their part have largely argued that club administrators and even coaches have blamed referees from a point of entrance and that they have not taken time to keep abreast with the amendments that have been made to the laws of the game.

“We are having a workshop with football administrators tomorrow (today) and Friday as part of our efforts to raise the standard of football management and improve on club operations,’’ PSL communications and media liaison officer Kudzai Bare told Zimpapers Sports yesterday.

The 2024 Premiership season, has not been spared of some ugly and violent scenes in the opening half, especially in matches involving debutants Chegutu Pirates.

Pirates currently hold the ignominious title of the top-flight league’s “Bad Boys’’.

The Eddie Chivero leadership will come under the spotlight as they look to improve on Pirates’ tainted image that has also seen the new boys losing points in the boardroom.

Pirates’ match against Dynamos at Baobab on April 25 was abandoned in stoppage time after their players refused to restart the game in protest against a 97th-minute goal by DeMbare.

Dzinza, as Chegutu Pirates are fondly known by their legion of fans, were slapped with a US$2 000 fine while Dynamos were awarded three points on a 3-0 scoreline.

The Chegutu outfit were also found guilty of causing a delay to the start of their game against Yadah Stars and on that same Match Day they brought the Premiership into disrepute when donning a playing kit only fit for social leagues.

Just recently chaos also marred the game between CAPS United and Chegutu Pirates on June 23, when Pirates fans ran riot at Rufaro and caused a 27-minute stoppage, in protest against Makepekepe’s opening goal by William Manondo.

When play eventually resumed Manondo went to seal a brace in a 2-1 win for CAPS United.

Chegutu Pirates were the most punished team in the first half of the season as their penalties accumulated to just over US$10 000.

They were charged for, among other things, pitch invasion by their fans, post-match comments by their coach, Day Gutu, causing delays in kick-off, failure to provide clean changing rooms, and wearing kits without the required logos.

CAPS United were also involved in violent scenes as their supporters caused the abandonment of their game against FC Platinum at Mandava on April 6.

Match Commissioner Brighton Mudzamiri called off the match in the 86th minute after Makepekepe fans invaded the pitch in protest against a referee’s decision to disallow Ralph Kawondera’s equaliser.

FC Platinum were awarded three points on a 3-0 scoreline while CAPS United were fined US$5 000.

Worryingly, controversial decisions by match officials were attributed to the violent scenes that marred some matches.

Resultantly, 11 referees were suspended during the first half of the season.

Bare said the PSL put special emphasis on safety and security at matches.

“We have also invited heads of the clubs’ secretariat because the issue of Club Licensing will also be discussed.

“The league will also get feedback from clubs on issues to do with match organisation and safety.

“We expect all PSL clubs to be represented,” said Bare.

Most of the Premiership clubs are yet to satisfy the requirements of CAF Club Licensing requirements, which include having a full secretariat, women’s and junior football teams, carrying out regular audits, and modern infrastructure such as offices and training facilities.