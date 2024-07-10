Baby found floating in sewage pond

Midlands Bureau

The body of a new-born baby was found floating in a sewage pool in Mbizo, Kwekwe, yesterday morning in a suspected case of baby dumping.

Mbizo’s Ward 11 Councillor Nyika Panyika said local boys who were walking down the road discovered the baby.

“I was one of the first people to arrive at the scene and I can confirm this sad development. The baby was discovered by children who then notified their parents,” he said.

Councillor Panyika said the police attended the scene and took the body to the mortuary.

“From April to date, we have received four cases of baby dumping and child neglect in Kwekwe District,” said Kwekwe assistant district development coordinator, Mr Reason Machina, who also chairs the District Child Protection Committee.

“This is a worrisome trend in the district and we are looking at ways of curbing this,” he said.