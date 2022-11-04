Baba Harare to unveil new album

Yeukai Karengezeka Arts Correspondent

Jiti musician Braveman Chizvino, affectionately known as Baba Harare, has confirmed the launch of his seventh album tonight at Jongwe Corner in Harare.

The new offering titled “Zimbabwean Giant” contains nine tracks which include “Wandibaya”, “Madhuna Mutuna”, “Haubvire”, “Wazonditenderedza Pfungwa” and Poto Inopisa”.

Yesterday he dropped his first video “Madhunamutuna” on social media and said he will be dropping some as time goes on as part of promoting the album.

In an interview, Baba Harare said the upcoming album was unique as most of the songs were birthed out of personal experiences.

“This album is one of its kind,” he said. “It is loaded with rich content and most of the compositions are emanating from my personal life experiences.

“The Reason Why” a hit maker, who believes in diversity to remain on top of the game said the new album will expose his multi capabilities with his musical talent.

“I know that most people are used to my jiti music but on this album, they will be surprised by my skills and capabilities,” he said.

“I infused a diverse of genres, all meant to cater for people of all walks of life.”

Unlike the previous album, this time Baba Harare featured more renowned musicians namely Blot,Jah Prayzah, ExQ, Freeman, Munyaradzi Munodawafa, Mai TT and Malawian artiste Dan Lu.

He said the album title speaks volumes of what he has become over the years.

“As the title says, I believe I am a giant now based on what I have gone through in life and how that has inspired me to become a better person,” Baba Harare said.

“Even in terms of my profession I have come a long way and have won many battles.” The engagement of Jah Prayzah on this latest album speaks volumes of the good relationship the two share.

They have collaborated in the past after Baba Harare left Jah Prayzah where he was the lead guitarist.

He launched his solo career in 2017 when he formed the City Vibration Band and released his debut album “Chikwama Changu”.

Asked about his social media spats with Passion Java that have been going on for some months and have divided the fans, Baba Harare said he did not want the self-proclaimed prophet anywhere near his album launch.

Some fans have suggested the social media war is a ploy by both to draw attention to Baba Harare at a time he is launching the album.

Others feel the warring is real and often discourage the two from washing each other’s dirty linen in public.

“I am going to have bouncers specifically to prevent Java from anywhere near the gate to prevent him from gaining access,” said Baba Harare.