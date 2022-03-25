Baba Harare dates Mai Titi at Theatre in the Park

Lesego Valela

Arts Reporter

Afro-fusion and Jiti musician Baba Harare will today ignite Theatre In the Park as he is set to square off with comedienne Felistas Murata, affectionately known as Mai Titi.

These two have a single together entitled “Rita” and they will share the stage where each is expected to churn out hit songs.

According to the organisers of the show, the two artistes have confirmed their preparedness for tonight’s event which will be hosted under the Covid-19 regulations and restrictions.

In an interview, Mai Titi “Murandakadzi” said she was excited to return to the stage.

“It is going to be full of fun, dance and obvious sing along. I am ready for the show and I urge locals to come in large numbers and of course it will be under the Covid-19 rules. It will be a good event,” she said.

The event is being hosted by Rooftop Promotions in partnership with Dollarbill Entertainment and will run from 7PM to 10PM. The gates will be open at 6PM with all Covid-19 protocols being observed.

Rooftop Promotions’ programmes and communications manager Passmore Ndlovu said it was an honour to be hosting top musicians like Baba Harare and Mai Titi. He urged the public to book their tickets to experience what he termed ‘the jiti and the cat family experience’.

In the video statement, the duo encouraged their fans and the general public to attend the show. Baba Harare, aged 33, is well known as the Zimbabwean Jiti and Afro-fusion musician who was born Braveman Chizvino.

He became popular after his hit song “The Reason Why” that he released in 2017 captured many hearts.

Baba Harare used to play the lead guitar for Jah Prayzah and now sings with his own The City Vibration Band.