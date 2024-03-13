AZ to launch Judo for Schools Programme

Sports Reporter

JUDO Association of Zimbabwe are this Saturday expected to take their Judo for Schools Programme to Gokwe.

The programme will be launched at Gokwe Community Centre.

The program is a comprehensive initiative that seeks to introduce students to the world of judo and the sport’s numerous benefits.

In a statement, JAZ said the program touches on various aspects beyond the sport itself.

“This programme is designed to not only enhance physical fitness but also instill essential life skills such as discipline, respect, and teamwork while identifying talent from the grassroots into Olympians funded by the International Judo Federation.

“Judo is a dynamic martial art that goes beyond physical activity; it is a philosophy that cultivates mental and emotional well-being.

“As such JAZ is proud to announce that on the 24th of February 2024, one of the coaches for the programme, Sensei Sydney Mutero, attended a South African Ranking competition and scooped gold medal.

“He is a seasoned coach who has collected several international accolades and he proved to be of the top range and the schools should look forward to being trained by the champions,” reads the statement.