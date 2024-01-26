AWF donates equipment to Mid-Zambezi Valley rangers for anti-poaching operations

Part of the equipment on display that were handed over to Zimparks and Mbire and Muzarabani RDCs' communal and protected wildlife areas.

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

COMMUNITY and protected areas rangers under the Mid-Zambezi Valley landscape have received a consignment of over US$33 000 aimed at easing their operations in anti-poaching.

The equipment including tents, military boots, overalls, berets, mosquito nets, sleeping bags, torches and backpacks procured by the African Wildlife Foundation (AWF) through funding from CITE MIKE, Utariri Project and other private donors, was handed over to Zimparks, and Mbire and Muzarabani Rural District Councils this morning at Chinhoyi Caves.

Zimparks board chairman, Dr Aggripa Sora commended AWF for rising to the occasion in playing a part in wildlife management.

The equipment, he said, was going to push the zeal of rangers in protecting the wildlife animals.

Representing Mbire and Muzarabani RDCs, Mr Tasicia Mahuni said the donation was going to help over 100 scouts in the two districts.

AWF country director Ms Olivia Mafute said, in a speech read on her behalf by Mr Simon Muchatibaya the Mid-Zambezi Valley landscape manager, that the donation signals AWF’s commitment to build strong partnerships with stakeholders like Zimparks towards wildlife conservation.

Mid-Zambezi Valley stretches from Kariba to Luangwa (Zambia) confluence covering Mashonaland West and Central provinces.

A total of 28 community wildlife scouts drawn from the Mbire and Muzarabani districts graduated from the Zimbabwe Institute of Wildlife Conservation (ZIWC) in Masvingo last year following the completion of a basic ranger training course facilitated by the organisation.

The training is part of the ongoing Swedish International Development Agency (SIDA) funded ‘UTARIRI – Integrated and Adaptive Biodiversity, Climate and Livelihoods Project in the Zambezi Valley, 2022-2025.’