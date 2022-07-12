Award-winning actress Busisiwe Lurayi dies

12 Jul, 2022 - 10:07 0 Views
0 Comments
Award-winning actress Busisiwe Lurayi dies Busisiwe Lurayi

The Herald

The South Africa acting industry is currently in shock following the news of the passing of actress Busisiwe Lurayi.

News broke on Monday midday that the “How to Ruin Christmas” actress had passed away on Sunday in her home.

Actress Dineo Langa shared on Twitter a statement that sadly announced her passing. “Busisiwe passed away suddenly and was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday 10.7.2022 by medical personnel,” read the statement.

Lurayi is well known for her extensive slate that include her roles in “City Ses’la”, “Ses’ Top La” and “Sokhulu and Partners”.

The family has requested privacy during this time as they come to terms with the tragic news. Her cause of death is yet to be confirmed as the family is awaiting results of the autopsy report.

“We humbly request that you allow us as the family to come to terms with the tragic news. We thank you for the support that has been given so far and will provide further information as it has been made available,” continued the statement.

Since news broke online of the actress’ untimely passing, tributes have been pouring in for Lurayi, who leaves behind a daughter.

Her role on Netflix’s “How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding” earned her a well deserved Best Actress for a TV comedy at the 15th South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs).- iolnews

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting