Award for Presidents, VPs, stars unveiled

Zvamaida Murwira-Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has gazetted a warrant creating an Order of Great Zimbabwe to be awarded to a President and Vice President for preserving the well-being and sovereignty of Zimbabwe upon retirement.

There will also be awards to be conferred to any citizen whose achievements uplift Zimbabwe to a world renowned stature, equal or beyond that enjoyed in the era of the Great Zimbabwe.

The Head of State and Government has also created an Order of the Star of Zimbabwe award in human endeavour to be awarded to any citizen that distinguish themselves in the fields of Politics and Diplomatic Services as well as all persons declared national heroes in Zimbabwe.

There will also be awards to any citizen who registers exceptional performance in the fields of Public Service, Defence and Security, academic research, business and economics, arts, culture, sports and entertainment among others.

The awards are contained in Statutory Instruments of the Government Gazette published recently in terms of the Honours and Awards Act [Chapter 10:11]. The Order of Great Zimbabwe shall comprise of the following awards, Order of Great Zimbabwe Platinum Medal Award, Order of Great Zimbabwe Gold Medal Award and Order of Great Zimbabwe Silver Medal Award.

“Eligibility for Medal, the Platinum Medal may be awarded to a deserving Zimbabwean Heads of State for preserving the well-being and sovereignty of Zimbabwe upon retirement, the Gold Medal may be awarded to Zimbabwean Vice Presidents for preserving the well-being and sovereignty of Zimbabwe upon retirement, the Silver Medal may be awarded to any citizen whose achievements uplift Zimbabwe to a world renowned stature, equal or beyond that enjoyed in the era of the Great Zimbabwe,” reads the notice.

“The Medals shall be awarded on the authority of the President, following upon the recommendation of the appropriate head of department. The Medals may be awarded posthumously in accordance with regulations made in terms of the Act. The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet shall advise the Registrar of Honours and Awards of names of persons to whom the Medal, and any bar thereto has been awarded.”

On the Order of the Star of Zimbabwe, the platinum medal may be awarded to citizens that distinguish themselves in the fields of Politics and Diplomatic Services as well as all persons declared national heroes in Zimbabwe. “The Gold Medal may be awarded to any citizen who registers exceptional performance in the fields of Public Service, Defence and Security.

“The Silver Medal may be awarded to any citizen who distinguishes themselves in the areas of Academic Research, Business and Economics, and Social Services,” reads the notice.

The regulations also provide description on the nature and texture of each respective medal.

This comes as President Mnangagwa has also gazetted a warrant creating the new Royal Order of the Munhumutapa in the highest category, which can be awarded to an African foreign national for support rendered to Zimbabwe for her liberation and continued well-being.

The decoration signifying the award is the Royal Order of the Munhumutapa Gold Medal, which is an oval medal of enamelled gold, 89mm in diameter and bears on the observe, the imposing bust of King Munhumutapa showing only his right arm clasping a sceptre over his right shoulder and wearing a headband.

President Mnangagwa has also gazetted honours and awards in different categories for various individuals and an organisation, the First Lady’s Angel of Hope Foundation, in recognition of the roles they played before and after independence in transforming lives of people in the country.

The awards, ranging from gold, silver to bronze were made in terms of Honours and Awards Act that empowers the President to confer such awards in his capacity as Grand Master of Order of Merit. Those that have been earmarked for Order of the Great Zimbabwe in Gold are Zimbabwe’s virologist Dr Sikhulile Moyo for his discovery of the Omicron Covid-19 variant in November 2021.

Another luminary who has been honoured is Dr Mary Mubi who has been conferred with Order of the Star of Zimbabwe in Gold while medical doctor and Covid-19 Response National Coordinator, Dr Agness Mahomva has been conferred with Order of the Star of Zimbabwe in Silver. Also to get the Jairos Jiri Humanitarian Award in Gold is the Angel of Hope Foundation whose philanthropic work is well documented.

The recipients are expected to get their medals during the Heroes Day commemoration at the National Heroes Acre on Monday.

There are more than 100 people that have been conferred with Independence Medal in Bronze for their role in the attainment of the independence and their role in post independence Zimbabwe.