Award affirms publisher Fungayi Sox’s growth

Kundai Marunya Arts Correspondent

The recently held inaugural Phoenix Publishing Book Awards have affirmed the growth of rising literary and publishing guru Fungayi Sox, who walked away with an accolade for his consistent contributions to the book sector.

He was rubbing shoulders with seasoned journalist-cum-author and publisher Philip Chidavaenzi, who scooped the Publisher of the Year Award for his sterling contribution in the literary industry.

Both Sox and Chidavaenzi have assisted multiple authors to write and publish their books in Zimbabwe and abroad.

Sox is the managing editor of the fast-growing TisuMazwi, a Harare-based communication-centred social enterprise and is a well-known champion of promoting storytelling in Zimbabwe and abroad.

Some of his recorded early successes include coordinating the highly impactful Kasoma Africa essay writing competition, which was held in partnership with our sister newspaper The Sunday Mail back in 2017.

Sox said being recognised in his industry showed he was moving in the right direction.

“The award is an indicator of the impact I have been making in the literary sector, both as an individual and with my company TisuMazwi,” he said. “Winning at the same showcase as the likes of Philip Chidavaenzi is a sign of growth, and I will work even harder to keep the momentum and grow.” Chidavaenzi is a NAMA Award winning author and editor of ZimGospel Masters magazine.

He is one of the most celebrated Zimbabwean authors of his generation with several published books to his name including “The Ties That Bind” which is currently an ‘A’ Level set book in Zimbabwean high schools.

Phoenix Publishing executive director Faith Chipangura said the awards were meant to recognise great work being done in the sector.

“The awards were aimed at appreciating the great work being done by local authors and publishers which often goes unnoticed,” she said.

“Whether local, regional or niche-based, these literary events celebrate and showcase writers from every perspective and offer writers critical opportunities to promote their work to a circle of readers most likely to engage with them.”

Chipangura is an acclaimed author in her own right with seven published works including “Dungeons”, “Uncapped Thoughts”, “Things We Never Say Out Loud” and “Letters to My Younger Self”, which are all life-coaching, mentorship and personal development books mainly centred on youths and young women.

The awards focused on fiction – romance, fantasy, adventure, sci-fi, motivational, spiritual: prayer, journals and devotionals, self-help books, autobiographies, memoirs, poetry and short story anthologies, cookbooks, and children’s books.

Most of the categories are not appreciated by the country’s biggest awards showcase, the National Arts and Merits Awards (NAMA).

Several prominent authors and thought leaders were also honoured, among them Gumiguru chief executive Simba Nyamadzawo, disability rights champion Florence Mudzingwa, China-based Zimbabwean medical doctor Mejury Chipato and prominent author Audrey Chirenje.