Avoid illegal level crossings

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) is urging motorists to use designated level crossing points to prevent vehicles from being hit by trains.

Designated level crossings have signposts warning both motorists and train drivers to be on the lookout for trains and vehicles.

At undesignated level crossings, no such signs exist, posing a risk to vehicles using as train drivers would not be on the lookout for crossing vehicles.

According to NRZ regulations, train drivers are supposed to sound the horn 400 metres from a level crossing, then 50metres away and continue hooting while in the crossing until the last wagon or coach passes.

This is meant to give motorists ample warning to stop while the train approaches. NRZ has warning boards erected on approaches to legal level crossings to remind train drivers to sound horns at the designated distances from the crossings. These boards are at designated level crossings only.

With the land reform programme, NRZ has noticed an increase in the use of illegal level crossing points as farmers look for access roads closest to their properties. Because the designated level crossing might be far, they chose to cross the railway track at an undesignated place.

Farmers and other stakeholders who need level crossings to be established close to their property should approach the NRZ so that engineers can design a crossing that meets specifications.