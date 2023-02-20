Authorities on high cholera alert

Mukudzei Chingwere

Herald Reporter

The Government has activated health emergency response mechanisms following a cholera outbreak in the Sadc region and the recording of two cases in Chegutu.

Health authorities have confirmed full recoveries for the two Chegutu cases, while the outbreak has so far claimed 1 400 lives in the region, with 43 000 confirmed cases.

Zimbabwe has since taken a proactive stance to avert an outbreak in the country.

“The Ministry of Health and Child Care is alerting the public of the current cholera outbreaks within the Sadc region affecting some of our neighbouring countries (Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia),” reads part of the statement released by the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

“To date, over 43 000 cases and 1 400 deaths have been reported in the region since January 2023. Due to the high human traffic across our borders, there is a high risk of importation of cases into the country, especially considering that Zimbabwe is a transit route for most Sadc countries.”

The Ministry advised the public to be on the alert for symptoms of watery diarrhoea amongst travellers from Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia and alert their nearest health facilities for treatment.

On February 15, Zimbabwe confirmed a case of cholera in Chegutu town, Mashonaland West Province, with the patient having presented with watery diarrhoea and vomiting on February 12.

On February 17, a second case was reported, again in Chegutu town and investigations are underway.

The first confirmed case has since recovered.

“In view of the above, the Ministry would like to remind the public of the spread of diarrhoeal and other enteric diseases during the rainy season,” said the ministry.

The Ministry outlined a raft of measures to control the spread of cholera which include drinking and using safe and boiled water at all times.

People were urged to practise good hygiene, including washing of hands before eating, after visiting the toilet and use proper latrines and other sanitation systems.

Cooking food well and keeping it covered and hot are the other prescribed measures.

“If one suspects cholera, you are advised to visit the nearest health facility for prompt treatment,” said the ministry.