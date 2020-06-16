Author Sambo embraces virtual platform

Herald Arts Reporter

Poet and author Humphrey Sambo has urged the literature industry to embrace the virtual platform and make good use of it as they could make money out of it.

Sambo said publishers, novelists and poets should find ways and identify opportunities in this global crisis to survive.

He made the revelations in an announcement on social media about his next book, “God’s — Shadow”, which is set to be launched at the end of this month on social media.

The author, who postponed the official launch due to the Covid-19 pandemic, highlighted that the next project was about a collection of African short stories.

“There is always a story to tell but it is even more important on which communication medium we choose as writers to put our message forward.

“I was hoping to travel to other parts of the world to cross-pollinate with other writers but we have to wait till pandemic is over, hence I am maximising on virtual interactions. I will be launching my third book, a collection of short stories purely African.

“As writers, I feel that even after the pandemic, we should have already adapted to the new form and new norm, which is the virtual platforms to survive in this industry. There is need for writers to embrace ICT and e-commerce not only during this Covid-19 disaster, but beyond. The modern day customer has changed and now loving virtual books,” he said.

Sambo said authors and stakeholders should come together and come up with techno-based solutions or many publishing companies will die a natural death.

“Hanging on hard copy system will not last for long and again, as literature practitioners it is our duty to educate each other first before the public and if we understand the concept it will be easy to tap into the market and make a living out of it. We have platforms like Amazon and Kindle where books are sold so why can’t we capitalise on that? Who knows when will this end?,” he asked.

Sambo said his book would be in English.

“The deliveries can be also done through a courier to those readers who prefer the hard copy so that we serve both markets. We have not stopped writing in this period. I am always inspired by the late South African legendary musician Hugh Masekela who once said ‘I’ve got where I am in life not because of something I brought to the world ,but through something I found that is the wealth of the African culture’,” he said.

The author last year launched his other fictional book, “Bobo and Three Mermaids” which came soon after, ‘Freedom Train”.

In 2009, he won the Southern Africa Essay Writing award before scooping the global Stevie Award later.