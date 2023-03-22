Australian ambassador presents credentials

President Mnangagwa received credentials from Ambassador Designate for Australia, Ms Minoli Tehani Perera at the State House in Harare today:- Pictures by Innocent Makawa

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

Australian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Minoli Tehani Perera has presented her credentials to President Mnangagwa at State House pledging to boost relations between the two nations.

Speaking after meeting the President, Ambassador Tehani Perera, who replaces Ambassador Bronte Moules, said she was honoured to have spent time with President Mnangagwa who was generous in receiving her and the delegation.

“We talked very much about the solid long-standing relationship. The close relationship that Australia and Zimbabwe have.

“We are very keen to ensure that the relationship grows and is strengthened. Also, that it matures and goes beyond the traditional areas of cooperation that these two countries have,” she said.

Australia’s diplomatic mission to Zimbabwe has in the past few years invested heavily in the area of trade and investment between the two countries in what becomes another example of re-engagement gains by the Second Republic.