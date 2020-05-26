Augustine Moyo dies

The Herald
Herald Reporter
Former Sunday Mail Business Editor Augustine Dalubuhle Moyo has died.
He was 38.
Moyo died this morning after being admitted at a local hospital following a freak accident at a shopping centre in Harare.
