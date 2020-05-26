Breaking News
Augustine Moyo dies

26 May, 2020 - 19:05 0 Views
0 Comments
The Herald

Herald Reporter
Former Sunday Mail Business Editor Augustine Dalubuhle Moyo has died.

He was 38.

Moyo died this morning  after being admitted at a local hospital following a freak accident at a shopping centre in Harare.

