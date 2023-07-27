August 23: vote for consistency, peace and unity

Dr Masimba Mavaza

As we countdown to election day in Zimbabwe on August 23, we need to remind each other to vote for consistency.

ZANU PF has been a consistent party and has a firm ideology which started from Mbuya Nehanda’s time to today.

It has consistency which has devolved from Mbuya Nehanda to present emancipation and empowerment of black people.

Being perceived as consistent is a crucial concern for political actors’ in their efforts to mobilize public opinion.

We must realise that consistency constitutes a spatiotemporal coordination among cognitions, actions (words and deeds), and the external world, while also being viewed as potentially transforming political reality.

Perceived as a sought-after value indicative of truth-telling, determination, and clarity, political actors view consistency as an essential character trait, associated with ideological fortitude, and a basis for practical policy realisation.

Consistency, ideology, political discourse and meta-discourse are all the backbone of ZANU PF.

One must vote for a party which has been with them in thickness and in darkness and in light. Through thick and thin, ZANU PF has always been there and that is a rallying cry for all to vote for consistency.

ZANU PF beats all because it is strategic. It seeks to win elections by balancing during campaigns critical aspects of its programme, its implied policy proposals, and candidate’s characteristics.

The ruling party offers what voters value most. ZANU PF as a caring party finds it profitable to pivot its policy positions and stay close to its core values.

The empirical literature on elections and political outcomes has extensively discussed the evidence on what may turn an election for one party or the other.

Voters seem to not care only about the policy proposed by a candidate, but also about a candidate’s consistency with the values of the nominating party, and other non-policy characteristics of the candidate.

The interaction of policy and non-policy features in ZANU PF’s two forces in the political arena: voters’ preferences for a consistent politician and valence asymmetries.

After political parties win elections, several political issues will be formulated into a series of alternative policy. Based on this system, ZANU PF has collected the will of society and then use it as consideration to make various public policies.

The vision and mission of ZANU PF has become the same vision and mission of all.

The realization of programmes by ZANU PF under the rural development policy has been consistent.

Moreover, the policy has been already consistent and the party and the country have a common goal. A better Zimbabwe for all Zimbabweans.

Zanu PF is home-grown, with no foreign control and does not rely on disinformation.

Disinformation and misinformation thrive in uncertainty and secrecy. This is what the CCC has thrived on.

CCC has spread misinformation about Zimbabwe and about its development. They have been assisted by their handlers to sail a narrative that Zimbabwe is a failed state.

While growing awareness within Zimbabwe of the threat posed by malign, disinformation campaigns to undermine support for democratic values.

Addressing threats from within poses a more acute challenge, one that will require great thoughtfulness and delicacy to resolve, and require a unanimous collective effort and true patriotism.

It is our chance this August to dispel the misinformation about Zimbabwe by voting ZANU PF.

In an ever-changing, incomprehensible world, the masses had reached the point where they would, at the same time, believe everything and nothing, think that everything was possible and nothing was true.

The greatest challenge when discussing disinformation is defining it, and in so doing, resisting the urge to use it as shorthand encompassing everything from targeted malicious and intelligence operations, through propaganda, to sloppy reporting, tabloid sensationalism and the conflation of facts with opinions.

The advent of social media has reduced the role of press as the gatekeepers of facts, along with the rise in digital news and social media platforms as conduits of misinformation, have resulted in an information disorder.

Disinformation is verifiably false or misleading information created, presented and disseminated for economic gain or to intentionally deceive the public.

This has been the perverted strength of the CCC to demonise and lie about Zimbabwe and make it look like it’s beyond repair.

When we vote this August look at a party which admits its mistakes and corrects them. ZANU PF has quickly corrected a lot of issue. For example, it has weeded out corruption through the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.

It is through ZANU PF that young, ambitious black people want to be part of it to create wealth for the nation.

Gold sold to Fidelity is from this sector and minerals are used to benefit the nation. Regardless of misinformation ZANU PF has always been consistent.

Young ambitious women find a home to express themselves through money making ventures and synergies.

Zanu PF unites all tribes. It is a party which emphasises on unity. The party has done its part and it is your turn to do your part come 23 August 2023.

Vote for consistency and vote ZANU PF.

