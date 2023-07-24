Auction tobacco marketing season closing next week.

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

The 2023 auction flue-cured tobacco marketing season is closing next week on Monday, the Tobacco Marketing Board (TIMB) has announced.

However, sales at the contract sales will continue.

In a statement, TIMB acting Chief executive officer Mr Emmanuel Matsvaire advised growers to sell their auction tobacco through a mop up sale.

He indicated that the final auction clean-up sales will be held on 30 August.

“After consultations with all stakeholders, the board wishes to advise that the official date of closure for the 2023 auction floors is July 31, 2023. Contract sales will continue to operate until such a time when individual contractors have fully received their tobacco,” said Nr Natsvaire.

The 2023 tobacco marketing season opened on March 8.

So far, famers have delivered over 291 million kg of tobacco worth US$882 million compared to 199million kg worth US$609 million last year resulting in a huge increase of 45 percent of tobacco delivered last season.