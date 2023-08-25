Aubrey Poo feels honoured to be part of Generations The Legacy

It has taken Aubrey Poo 23 years to finally star on long-standing soapie “Generations: The Legacy” after first auditioning in 2000 for the popular daily drama then called “Generations”.

The actor — loved for his roles as Gabriel Mothusi in “Isidingo: The Need”, Pule Mohale in “Muvhango” and Castro Kamanga in “The Estate” — will portray Khumo Moroka on the SABC 1 show.

He will make his debut next month.

“It’s a daunting task when joining a new cast because there is a certain expectation of you. You are expected to come with certain expertise and experience. You’d have people wondering whether that would change viewers’ views and scriptwriters’ expectations. So, the only way one can know if they can achieve such is by throwing themselves into the process,” Poo said.

“I had two weeks to prepare for the role. The Estate stopped shooting end of June and I started with ‘Generations’ on July 7. I literally had two weeks to get out of habits and mannerisms I developed for a character I had played for almost three years.

“I suppose when you’ve been in the industry as much as I have been . . . the best way to prepare for a character is to have as much consultation as possible with the writers who can give you the headspace as much as possible regarding the script and to be able to take on the role as best as possible.”

Poo has described his new character as a high-powered CEO of the fictional Moroka family, who is responsible for running their mining operations. He also teased that Khumo might be the soapie’s new villain.

“Soapie, telenovela or anything which have a 12-month contractual obligation is the main interest for most actors. I feel so blessed to be able to jump from one contractual opportunity to the other,” the 42-year-old leading man said.

“I also had to sit back and ask myself what it meant for my career to join the show and although it’s taken me 23 years to finally be on Generations, I feel honoured to be a part of this legacy.” Poo said his illustrious career had been one that had moulded him into the entertainer he is today.

“The affirming moments for me are the best ones. In my career, I was able to tour the States (US) with a Broadway Musical called ‘Dreamgirls’, where I played the Jamie Foxx role (Curtis Taylor Jr) . . . that to me affirmed my talent and my discipline to the craft,” he said.

“Another highlight was playing a dream role in the ‘Colour Purple’ at the Joburg Theatre. I came across the material of the production in late 2007 and when I was cast in 2018, I found it so impactful and instrumental in opening more doors for me in the acting industry.

“Across the years, I’ve been blessed to work with big names and being told “you’re good at what you do’ is such a heart-warming thing — that is what keeps me going.”

Poo is not the only actor that’s been generating buzz on the show. Following their short-lived cameo appearances earlier in the year, actors Connie Ferguson and Rapulana Seiphemo will make a regular comeback on the show later in the year as Karabo Moroka and Tau Mogale. — Sowetan