AU satisfied with landmine clearance

THE African Union (AU) is satisfied with progress that Zimbabwe has made in removing landmines that were planted around the country’s borders by the Rhodesian colonial regime during the peak of the liberation struggle.

An AU mission led by the bloc’s ambassador for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Limam El Jalil yesterday paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Defence, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, at her offices in Harare to discuss ways of clearing the outstanding landmines.

The mission first came to Zimbabwe in 2019 in collaboration with the United Nations Office to the AU (UNOAU), for an assessment of the implementation of the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention (APMBC).

The mission called upon state parties to spare no effort to fulfil their obligations under the APMBC and realise the goal set by the Maputo Declaration to clear anti-personnel landmines by 2025.

Zimbabwe still has an outstanding five percent of landmines covering approximately 18,3 square kilometres.

The outstanding landmines have dampened efforts to meet the deadline for a landmine-free society by 2025.

Ambassador El Jalil said there is a need to strengthen regional and international partnerships towards the effective implementation of the national mine action strategy.

“We are happy with what the Government of Zimbabwe has done to reach this milestone in demining. This visit is part of the AU commitment to a mine-free Africa so we are here as part of this oath, this is due to the political and humanitarian will as Africans to achieve our continental goal of a mine-free Africa,” he said.

Ambassador El Jalil encouraged international partners to continue and increase support towards land mine clearance efforts.

In a related matter, British Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Pete Vowles, also paid a courtesy call on Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri where he reiterated Britain’s commitment to a landmine-free world.

“The UK remains committed in its determination to work towards a mine-free world, so we can continue to protect lives and open up opportunities for economic development for affected communities. I want to salute the bravery and dedication of the deminers working to create safe and secure environments” he said.

In September, Britain announced a US$5,5 million funding towards landmine clearance in Mashonaland East and Mashonaland Central provinces.