AU institutionalises Office of the Youth Envoy led by Chido Mpemba

Herald Reporter

The Office of the African Union Commission Youth Envoy (AUCYE) has been given the green light towards its institutionalisation by the African Union almost a week ago.

Her Excellency Chido Cleopatra Mpemba presented and defended her request on behalf of the millions of youths across the continent, for the Office of the Youth Envoy to be institutionalised during the Specialised Technical Committee on Youth, Sports and Arts meeting held at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

“Our youth represent a large portion of our population in the continent, and they play a vital role towards the goal of attaining the ‘Africa we want’ and towards Agenda 2063,” said Her Excellency Ms Mpemba during her presentation.

The 4th Session of the Special Technical Committee on Youth, Sports, Arts and Culture was held from May 22 to 26 in Addis Ababa.

The United Nations says Africa has the youngest population in the world, with 70 percent of sub-Saharan Africa under the age of 30.

The institutionalisation of the Office of the Youth Envoy by the AU is seen as a giant leap forward towards the attainment of the aspirations of African youths.

Her Excellency Mpemba is a Zimbabwean.