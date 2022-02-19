AU, EU commit to UN Security Council reforms

Fungi Kwaramba Political Editor

Africa’s push for a seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) got a major boost after the EU-Africa Summit that ended yesterday set measures to ensure the African continent was represented.

President Mnangagwa was part of a delegation of African Union (AU) and European (EU) leaders who gathered in Brussels for a two-day summit where food security, health, peace and security, Covid-19 were top on the agenda with African nations demanding an equal voice.

In a joint communiqué, leaders from the two continents said: “We will work together to promote effective multilateralism within the rules-based international order, with the UN at its core.

“We pledge to work towards more converging positions in multilateral fora to reduce global inequalities, strengthen solidarity, promote international cooperation, fight and mitigate climate change and improve delivery on ‘global public goods’, in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and AU Agenda 2063.

“Both sides commit to contribute to the UN system reform efforts, including the UN Security Council. We commit to providing political support to achieve the necessary reform of the WTO and to improve its functioning with a view to strengthening the multilateral trading system”.

Presently there are only five permanent members of the UNSC, namely China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

On climate change, the two continents agreed to fully implement the Paris Agreement and the outcomes of successive Cops with Egypt set to host COP27.

“We recognise that Africa’s energy transition is vital for its industrialisation and to bridge the energy gap. We will support Africa in its transition to foster just and sustainable pathways towards climate neutrality. We recognise the importance of making use of available natural resources within that energy transition process. We have a biodiversity framework. We commit to working together to develop a new ambitious WHO international agreement on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response”.

The communiqué welcomed the fruitful discussions in the Round-table Sessions on Financing for sustainable and inclusive growth; Climate change and energy transition, digital and transport (connectivity and infrastructure); peace, security and governance; private sector support and economic integration; education, culture and vocational training, migration and mobility; agriculture and sustainable development; and health systems and vaccine.

“We take note of the contributions by the Youth, Civil Society, Local authorities and private sector during the Africa-Europe Week and the Europe-Africa Business Forum and we encourage all relevant stakeholders to continue to engage towards our renewed partnership.

“We commit to following up on our engagements to monitor the implementation of the commitments undertaken during AU-EU Summits. Follow-up will be done on a regular basis via existing AU-EU structures, including the AU-EU Ministerial Follow-up Committee”.