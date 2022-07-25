AU conference begins

Zimbabwean and African Union’s youngest Diplomat, Chido Cleopatria Mpemba (right) is welcomed by Doreen Jukwa at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare yesterday. — Picture Innocent Makawa.

Herald Reporter

Delegates have arrived for the African Union Ministerial Commission scheduled to start this morning in Harare.

The session is a high-level ministerial conference on the role of governments, regional economic communities and regional mechanisms in promoting the youth, peace and security agenda in the Southern or SADC Region.

It runs from today up to Friday, and stakeholders to attend the conference include Government departments, technical experts and youth representatives from the region.

Speaking on arrival at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, AU youth envoy Ms Chido Mpemba said she was happy Zimbabwe is hosting a conference of continental concern.

“I am here as part of the African Union commission delegation. We have a SADC meeting, a high level ministerial delegation to discuss youth, peace and security in the SADC region.

“We have a number of delegates that are coming, including youths’ groups and youth national councils,” said Ms Mpemba. “As you might be aware, the African Union also appointed youth peace ambassadors for every region, and from the SADC region it is a Zimbabwean Cynthia Chingwena.

“She is coming from the mission. She will be part of the team from the African Union. Zimbabwe is one of the very first countries that will be implementing our national action plan, on youth and peace in Africa. We are happy about that. We are also happy that we will be hosting a number of ministers of youth from the SADC region and COMESA (Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa) who will be coming to discuss youth in the southern region. Am is happy that it is in my homeland,” said Ms Mpemba.

The conference will advocate and develop mechanisms for more inclusive participation and meaningful engagement with young people as an asset in peacebuilding and conflict prevention mechanisms.

It will also popularise regional, national and continental normative frameworks that seek to promote youth, peace and security.

To amplify youth voices through inter-generational dialogues as a platform to share their experiences including existing opportunities and challenges and promote their integration.