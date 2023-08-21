  • Today Mon, 21 Aug 2023

AU-Comesa obsever mission impressed with elections preps

AU-Comesa obsever mission impressed with elections preps Foreign Affairs Secretary Ambassador James Manzou (left) shaking hands with former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan.

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke

The African Union-Comesa electoral observer mission to Zimbabwe, being led by former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, this morning met with Foreign Affairs Secretary Ambassador James Manzou ahead of the elections set for Wednesday.

Speaking after the meeting, former President Jonathan commended Zimbabwe on opening the doors for observers from all over the world.

He said while there were areas that needed to be addressed, Zimbabwe had made a lot of progress in the organisation of elections, particularly for a country under economic sanctions.

Ambassador Manzou said Zimbabwe was committed to conducting a free and fair elections and reiterated that all observer missions were welcome.

