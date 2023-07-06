AU-COMESA election team says Zim ready for polls

Wallace Ruzvidzo

Zimpapers Elections Desk

THE joint African Union (AU) and COMESA team, which is in the country on a week-long pre-election assessment mission, has said the country is ready to hold its general elections scheduled for next month.

Further, the team said they had noted the absence of politically motivated violence, a sharp contrast from the past, hence they were interested in learning how the country had achieved this so that it is shared with sister Republics across the continent.

They said Zimbabwe had set the right precedent in this regard, which other African states should emulate going forward.

In an interview after a meeting with Government Ministries and Editors of print and electronic media houses in Harare yesterday, the AU’s senior advisor, governance, peace-building in the office of the commissioner for political affairs, peace and security, Ambassador William Awinador-Kanyirige, who is leading the delegation, said Zimbabwe was on track to demonstrate democracy at the highest level during the forthcoming polls, which was “very encouraging”.

Amb Awinador-Kanyirige said Zimbabwe had shown its tenacity to ensure a conducive political environment, which only served to show that greatness was in the country’s DNA.

“Zimbabwe is going to reflect a great Zimbabwe sooner than later and it has the DNA and resilience and it will not do it just for Zimbabwe but for the region.

“We are getting the strong impression that Zimbabwe is ready to make sure that this election is not only properly conducted but that it is also peaceful and that is very encouraging,” he said.

“It is not going to only be good just for Zimbabwe, it is critical for the region and the rest of Africa as well.”

Amb Awinador-Kanyirige said meetings convened so far with stakeholders had been constructive and comprehensive.

The election team has so far held deliberations with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), the Attorney General’s office, Zanu PF, other political parties and Government officials, to assess the country’s state of preparedness.

Amb Awinador-Kanyirige revealed that an observer mission would be deployed next month to observe the polls.

“They gave us very thorough responses and we are very satisfied and similarly that is the same thing we have had since our arrival in terms of the other stakeholders that we have met.

“The focus of the mission is to look at the state of preparedness of the state institutions and other stakeholders.

“We conclude on Friday and present our report to our superiors.

“There will be a mission that will be coming to observe the elections and that will be in two components, not just to observe. Recently our leaders added a third component which is to look at conflict prevention, dialogue and mediation to make sure that in the event that there are extremely passionate responses to the outcome of the elections, it will be done in a manner of dialogue, mutual respect and a peaceful manner so that Zimbabwe can move forward,” he said.

Acting Chief Director Multilateral Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Mr Mike Chigiji, said the deliberations had been fruitful adding that it was only natural that there is competition during the election period.

“We have a comprehensive background. In terms of competition, it is only natural and of course that must be done within certain guidelines, history speaks for itself. Not everybody agrees, where in the world do people totally agree,” he said.

Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation director of Radio Services, Robson Mhandu, said pursuant to its mandate, the media will offer all political parties and players coverage.

The Editor of The Sunday Mail, Victoria Ruzvidzo, weighed in saying the media was at the forefront in condemning all forms of political violence and incitement. She said efforts were being made to combat hate speech spread mainly on social media platforms.