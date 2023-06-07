AU Chair lauds PAP President Chief Charumbira

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

African Union Chairman and Union of Comoros leader President Azali Assoumani has commended Pan African Parliament President Chief Fortune Charumbira for his efforts in pushing up for the speed implementation of the African Continental Free

Trade Area meant to ensure integration and enhanced trade in Africa.

He said he was pleased with how Chief Charumbira was steering the continental legislative assembly, particularly on pertinent issues like climate change, governance, peace and trade among other areas.

President Assoumani said this yesterday in his message he conveyed to Chief Charumbira expressing his gratitude for being invited to officially open the Second Ordinary Session of the Sixth PAP in Midrand South Africa, last month.

“It was a great pleasure to me to take part in the opening ceremony of the second ordinary session of the 6th Parliament in Johannesburg. I would like to reiterate my thanks for the warm welcome you reserved to myself and my delegation and to express to you my happiness for having discussed with you in the margin of the session. I also wish to express to you my sincere thanks for the success of the opening ceremony and the session,” said President Assoumani.

“In fact, I followed with great interest the proceedings of the session which discussed important topics for our continent mainly the means of speeding up the implementation of the African free trade area and the third parliamentary Summit on climate policy and equity. I am also glad to know that the Parliament has adopted reports on access to information and digital rights, for on internet governance, climate change and strengthening capacities on governance and management of migration labour.”

He expressed optimism that under Chief Charumbira, PAP will reinforce the process of transforming the lives of ordinary people in Africa.

“I remain convinced that under your leadership the Pan-African Parliament will reinforce the process aiming at full participation of the African peoples in the economic development and the integration of the continent in order to overcome the challenges.

In this common endeavour, you can rely on my commitment and the collaboration of the African Union. I renew to you my thanks and congratulations and express to you my high consideration,” reads the message.

In his speech, while officially opening the Second Session of PAP, President Assoumani pledged support for the realisation of the mandate of the continental body.

“I will do everything in my power, during my term of office, to provide you with the necessary support and assistance, with a view to achieving your objectives of peace, stability, development and strengthening of democracy and state of human rights, in Africa,” he said.

The Second Ordinary Session of the Sixth Parliament, which ended in South Africa was running under the AU theme for 2023, “Accelerating the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)”.

President Assoumani, took over the AU Chairmanship for the year 2023 after he was elected at a summit in Addis Ababa early this year.