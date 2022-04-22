AU assesses Zimbabwe for AMA HQ

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe is still in the running for hosting the African Medicines Agency (AMA) headquarters after the African Union (AU) screening team left only eight possible candidates across the continent still vying.

AMA is the second specialised health agency of the AU after the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), it was adopted by Heads of States and Government during their 32nd Ordinary Session of the Assembly in 2019.

The AU is on record that AMA aspires to enhance the capacity of regulating medical products in order to improve access to quality, safe and efficacious medical products on the continent.

Zimbabwe’s health system is being configured towards the attainment of best international practices and the response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been an envy of many.

Considering the country for hosting the AMA headquarters is seen as a seal of approval for the local health systems.

AU dispatched a team to Zimbabwe to run the ruler over the country’s eligibility and yesterday the mission led by Professor Aggrey John Douglas Ambali called on Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava.

Professor Ambali said for Zimbabwe to be still in the running among the eight countries following the elimination of other member States was an achievement on its own.

“I must also congratulate Zimbabwe for being part of this process of participating in the bid for hosting the headquarters of the African Medicines Agency in accordance with the provisions of the AMA Treaty.”

He said about 14 to 15 countries were initially considered but after the screening process, they are left with eight countries, “this morning we are actually accessing the eighth country as far as this process is concerned. Making it to this day is an achievement on its own.”

Professor Ambali commended Zimbabwe, “for the major investment that has been made in the AMA process, the intellectual capital that Zimbabwe has invested into this process is very enormous.

“I know the meetings you had in Vic Falls hosted by your Ministry of Health along the lines of the Africa Medicines Agency and indeed as you have highlighted in your (Minister Shava) speech all that has been done with the leadership of the government of Zimbabwe.

“To that effect on behalf of the African Union and indeed my colleagues I would like to thank the government of Zimbabwe,” said Professor Ambali, team leader of the mission.

Minister Shava welcomed the team to Zimbabwe assuring full cooperation as they carry their assignment and wished that in their findings the country will excel, “it is our hope that your findings will satisfy the required standards.”

He said Zimbabwe is excited about the African Union Commission (AUC) initiative to establish AMA, in line with Africa’s Agenda 2063 vision for socio-economic and structural transformation that defines the health and wellbeing of Africans as both foundational and fundamental is now materialising.

Minister Shava said they hope the Agency will promote the use of quality-assured, safe and efficacious medicines, medical products and medical technologies in Africa.

He said, “for us participating in this endeavour is a dream come true” and also shared some of the competencies developed by Zimbabwe through their response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are glad to inform you that our scientists and researchers working with tertiary institutions, developed the capacity to produce and supply Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and are currently exporting these to the region.

“Further to the PPE production, medication to relieve Covid-19 symptoms such as CoughSol cough syrup were also developed by our scientists here in Zimbabwe.”

Minister Shava said, “over and above the new competencies developed during the Covid-19 pandemic, Zimbabwe now has the capacity of producing anti-snake venom and other Activated Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).”

He said the country boasts of several local pharmaceutical companies that are producing medicines for use locally and regionally, saying Zimbabwe was strategically situated geographically for a fairly efficient distribution network of air, rail and road.

Minister Shava said laboratories being offered by the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ), are world-class standards, its chemistry lab has ISO 17025 accreditation as well as WHO prequalification status.

He told the team that the MCAZ conducts laboratory analysis for product samples from more than 10 countries.

“MCAZ has personnel which contribute to the assessment of medicines under the WHO prequalification.

“This is testimony of the capacity within our institutions. The environment and proficiency for AMA to flourish are already present in Zimbabwe,” said Minister Shava.

He reminded that in 2018 Zimbabwe chaired the Task Force set up by the AU to operationalise AMA and the taskforce was responsible for developing the AMA Treaty as well as the business plan.