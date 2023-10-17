AU African Peer Review Mechanism Mission in Zimbabwe

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

A three-member delegation of the AU Peer Review Mechanism Mission is in the country on a three-day visit following an invitation from Government.

The delegation is headed by Egyptian diplomat Ambassador Aly El-Hefny.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Ambassador El-Hefny said the mission was in Zimbabwe to assess various issues on governance, democracy and good corporate governance.

The delegation that came into the country on Monday has met officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, business leaders and will also meet with civil society.