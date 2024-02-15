Attorney General setting up offices with public access

This positive development follows the recent approval of the new structure by President Mnangagwa, the office announced last night.

Herald Reporter

THE Attorney General’s Office is at an advanced stage of full operationalisation through the setting up of offices in and outside Harare to facilitate access to legal services for all.

The Attorney General’s Office is now a statutory body following the enactment of the Attorney General’s Office Act.

The Attorney General’s Office is mandated in terms of the Constitution to advise and represent Government in all legal matters, draft all legislation, protect the rule of law and defend the public interest.

The office will soon advertise to fill in vacant posts in order to enhance its efficiency.