‘Attainment of Vision 2030 premised on mining sector’

President Mnangagwa

Address by his Excellency, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Dr E.D Mnangagwa on the launch of the Strategic Roadmap to the achievement of US$12 billion mining industry

I am pleased and honoured to be officiating at this historic occasion where we are gathered to celebrate yet another milestone in the mining sector.

There is no doubt that, leveraging on the gains from our economic reforms, our engagement and re-engagement with the international community, the mining sector presents huge growth prospects towards the speedy attainment of our national vision to become an Upper Middle-Income Economy by 2030.

Distinguished Guests, Ladies and Gentlemen;

Zimbabwe is endowed with vast natural resources and is host to more than 40 different minerals in the categories of precious metals, base metals, industrial metals and gemstones.

As Government, we are convinced that the mining sector is a forerunner in the provision of backward and forward linkages with other economic sectors, creation of decent jobs, infrastructure development, export earnings and becoming the most preferred investment portfolio.

Thus, the attainment of our Vision 2030 is premised on the mining sector making huge contributions. It is envisaged that investments and benefits accruing from this sector will be critical building blocks for a prosperous Zimbabwe.

The sector is set to generate annual revenue of US$12 billion by year 2023.

This is a realistic target we are going to achieve without fail.

As you may be aware, in my State of the Nation Address (SONA) on 1 October 2019, I indicated that Government was soon going to unveil a comprehensive Mining Development Strategy and roadmap towards the attainment of our national aspirations.

The objective of this strategic roadmap is to facilitate the exploitation processes of the country’s minerals throughout their entire value chain; that is, from exploration, mining, metallurgical processing, value addition and beneficiation.

My Government is desirous to transform the mining industry and ensure that the country achieves social equity and equality around communities where mining takes place.

In this regard, the sector should enhance and adopt best practises, including in occupational safety, health and environmental management in order to ensure healthy conditions of employees, the local communities and the general public.

Under the Second Republic, my Government will continue to facilitate local mineral resources beneficiation and value addition, which are vital to the attainment of the US$12 billion mining economy by 2023.

The rolling out of this strategic roadmap, we are gathered here for, is therefore, timely and a realisation of the sector’s potential to anchor and support other economic sectors in our quest to transform, industrialise and modernise our economy.

It endeavours to create a viable operating environment that attracts both local and foreign investment in the mining industry guided by investor friendly laws and policies in line with international best practices.

I am encouraged that as of now, we have quite a number of projects, both greenfield and expansion projects which are at various stages of implementation.

We are enthused and encouraged that investors are having more confidence to invest in the country in response to the various reforms we are implementing.

Distinguished Guests, Ladies and Gentleman;

For this plan to be effective, there is need for key enablers and utilities.

These encapsulate the operationalisation of Mining Cadastre Information System, reliable supply of power, water and transport systems.

I am delighted that the roadmap also highlights the contribution of the mining sector towards generation of energy.

In the same vein, Government remains seized with the modernisation of our transport systems, in particular the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) for it to offer the requisite logistical support to the mining sector.

This is part of the broader national plans and vision to unleash the energies of our people to build a better future.

I therefore, implore all stakeholders, both public and private, to work with unity of purpose always guided by the broader national interest.

Let me highlight that the launch of this roadmap should not be an end in itself.

This must be a stepping stone and building block towards steady socio-economic growth.

Distinguished Guests, Ladies and Gentleman;

In conclusion, we may face hurdles along the journey; however, with collective effort, greater determination and commitment, we will build the Zimbabwe we all want.

With these few remarks, allow me to take this opportunity to declare the “Strategic Roadmap to the Achievement of US$12 Billion Mining Industry By 2030” officially launched.

God bless you all!

God bless Zimbabwe!

I thank you!