Athletics team off to Ghana

Sports Reporter

A GROUP of locally-based athletes has left the country today for Ghana where they are set to compete at the ongoing African Games in Accra.

The athletics competition begins on Monday.

The Zimbabwe athletics team is made up of 11 athletes.

Seven of them – Ngoni Makusha, Dickson Kamungeremu, Artwell Simon, Leeford Zuze, Busani Ndlovu, Wellington Varevi and captain Gerren Muwishi together with coach Faith Dube and manager Aaron Whyte left for Ghana this afternoon.

They will meet South Africa-based Rutendo Nyahora, US-based pair Kelvin Chiku and Ashley Kamangirira in Ghana.

Kamangirira is already in Ghana.

Marathon runner Isaac Mpofu, who is set to run a half marathon at the Games, will join the team in Ghana next week.

Mpofu is currently in camp with coach Benson Chauke as he is already working towards his participation at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Whyte said Bradley Makuvire will no longer make it to the continental event.

“We have got one athlete who is no longer coming, that’s Bradley Makuvire. He faced some challenges with his paper work in America, so we have got 11 athletes now instead of 12.

“And then we have got Kelvin Chiku, Ashley Kamangirira and Rutendo Nyahora, who are departing from their bases abroad, so we meet them in Ghana.”

The athletics competition runs from next Monday to Friday.

Athletics Team: Ashley Kamangirira, Kelvin Chiku, Rutendo Nyahora, Isaac Mpofu, Ngoni Makusha, Busani Ndlovu, Gerren Muwishi (captain), Dickson Kamungeremu, Artwell Allington Simon, Leeford Zuze, Wellington Varevi, Aaron Whyte (team manager), Faith Dube (coach).